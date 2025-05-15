2025 Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grants Awarded
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has announced its recipients of the 2025 Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grant. Thirteen projects totaling $150,000 were awarded though the grant.
The money, awarded to cities, counties, townships, conservation districts, and Tribal Nations, will be used to purchase equipment and supplies, conduct mapping and outreach activities, and hire private applicators to manage noxious weeds.
Up to $15,000 was awarded to each recipient to be spent in one year.
The MDA has awarded over $1,700,000 since 2017 to local municipalities and tribal nations for projects that focus on noxious weeds throughout the state. These grants provide local communities with funds to perform essential noxious weed and invasive species work that otherwise may not be completed. The projects help communities take steps towards healthier local environments.
|Organization
|County
|Award Amount
|Project Title
|Anoka Conservation District
|Anoka
|$15,000
|Anoka County Noxious Weed Management
|Becker Soil and Water Conservation District
|Becker
|$9,000
|MDA Noxious Weed Grant 2025
|Burnhamville Township
|Todd
|$1,045
|Parsnip weeds
|City of Columbia Heights
|Anoka
|$4,000
|Columbia Heights Community-based Invasive Plants Management
|Hubbard County
|Hubbard
|$11,783
|Brown Knapweed 2025
|Norman Soil and Water Conservation District
|Norman
|$15,000
|Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grant FY 2025
|Prairie Island Indian Community
|N/A
|$11,000
|FY 2025 Noxious Weed Management
|Scott Soil and Water Conservation District
|Scott
|$15,000
|Scott CWMA FY2025
|St. Louis County
|St. Louis
|$15,000
|SLC Continues the Fight Against Knotweed and Parsnip
|Todd County
|Todd
|$15,000
|Preventing Palmer Amaranth Spread
|Wadena Soil and Water Conservation District
|Wadena
|$10,500
|2025 Wadena Noxious Weed Financial Assistance Project
|Washington Conservation District
|Washington
|$15,000
|Emerging Invasive Species in Washington County 2025
|Wright County
|Wright
|$15,000
|Roadway Mapping and Treatments
Media Contact
Brittany Raveill, MDA Communications
651-201-6131
Brittany.Raveill@state.mn.us
