2025 Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grants Awarded

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has announced its recipients of the 2025 Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grant. Thirteen projects totaling $150,000 were awarded though the grant.

The money, awarded to cities, counties, townships, conservation districts, and Tribal Nations, will be used to purchase equipment and supplies, conduct mapping and outreach activities, and hire private applicators to manage noxious weeds.

Up to $15,000 was awarded to each recipient to be spent in one year.

The MDA has awarded over $1,700,000 since 2017 to local municipalities and tribal nations for projects that focus on noxious weeds throughout the state. These grants provide local communities with funds to perform essential noxious weed and invasive species work that otherwise may not be completed. The projects help communities take steps towards healthier local environments.

Organization County Award Amount Project Title Anoka Conservation District Anoka $15,000 Anoka County Noxious Weed Management Becker Soil and Water Conservation District Becker $9,000 MDA Noxious Weed Grant 2025 Burnhamville Township Todd $1,045 Parsnip weeds City of Columbia Heights Anoka $4,000 Columbia Heights Community-based Invasive Plants Management Hubbard County Hubbard $11,783 Brown Knapweed 2025 Norman Soil and Water Conservation District Norman $15,000 Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grant FY 2025 Prairie Island Indian Community N/A $11,000 FY 2025 Noxious Weed Management Scott Soil and Water Conservation District Scott $15,000 Scott CWMA FY2025 St. Louis County St. Louis $15,000 SLC Continues the Fight Against Knotweed and Parsnip Todd County Todd $15,000 Preventing Palmer Amaranth Spread Wadena Soil and Water Conservation District Wadena $10,500 2025 Wadena Noxious Weed Financial Assistance Project Washington Conservation District Washington $15,000 Emerging Invasive Species in Washington County 2025 Wright County Wright $15,000 Roadway Mapping and Treatments

