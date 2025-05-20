Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival Unveils Poster Art by Local Artist Kaitlin Van Pelt

2025 Festival Poster by Local Artist Kaitlin Van Pelt The artist at her easel Guests sample from wineries inside the buildings of the Dutchess County Fairgrounds

Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival Unveils Poster Art by Local Artist

RHINEBECK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival is pleased to announce the unveiling of its official poster for the 2025 event, created by local artist Kaitlin Van Pelt for the second year in a row. Known for her vibrant and captivating artwork, Kaitlin brings a unique blend of creativity and passion to the forefront, making her the perfect choice for this prestigious project.A multidisciplinary artist residing in New York’s Hudson Valley since 2005, Kaitlin Van Pelt has established herself as a prolific portrait artist, illustrator, designer, and musician. Her playful linework and color choices belie fierce draftsmanship and detail-driven compositions, capturing the essence of her subjects with precision and creativity.Kaitlin's artwork is not limited to the festival poster. She is also well-known for her expertise in portraits, specializing in people and pets, from babies and wedding scenes to beloved dogs, cats, and even a few horses. Her work has found its way into many arenas over the years, both commercial and deeply personal, making her a cherished part of the local creative community.Apart from her visual artistry, Kaitlin is deeply rooted in the local music scene, having created album artwork for acclaimed musicians such as Laura Stevenson, Michael Hollis, Los Doggies, and Breakfast in Fur. Her versatility and talent have earned her a reputation as a sought-after artist in the Hudson Valley and beyond.Outside of her artistic pursuits, Kaitlin finds joy in exploring the scenic beauty of the Hudson Valley with her husband, son, and mini schnauzer. She draws inspiration from the region's landscapes, including the Shawangunks and the Catskills, infusing her art with a deep sense of connection to her surroundings.To keep up with Kaitlin's latest creations and commission inquiries, follow her on Instagram @kaitlinvanpelt and reach out via email at kaitlinvanpelt@gmail.com.For more information about the Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival and to view the official poster by Kaitlin Van Pelt, visit https://hudsonvalleywinefest.com/blog/ The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival Returns to the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, NY on September 6th & 7thThe festival features hundreds of vendors offering samples of fine wine, craft beverages, gourmet specialty foods, and artisan products. Guests can also enjoy a wide selection of delicious fare from food trucks, relax in the beer tent, and shop for unique gifts and goods.Tickets are on sale now at HudsonValleyWineFest.comDon’t miss your chance to sip, sample, and celebrate with us at one of New York’s premiere food and wine events!Event Details:What: Hudson Valley Wine & Food FestivalWhen: September 6th & 7th, 2025Where: Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Rhinebeck, NYWebsite: www.HudsonValleyWineFest.com About Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival:The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival is the premier destination for a delightful blend of wine, food, and fun. Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Hudson Valley at the bucolic Dutchess County Fairgrounds, our festival brings together a diverse array of vendors, showcasing the best of what New York State has to offer.

