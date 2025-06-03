Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival Announces Live Music, Chef Demonstrations, and Wine Talks for 2025 Event

2025 Festival Poster by Local Artist Kaitlin Van Pelt Chef Tropepe on our demo stage at the Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival Guests arriving at the Wine Fest with commemorative glass in hand

Live Entertainment at the Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival, September 6th & 7th

RHINEBECK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival Returns to the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, NY on September 6th & 7thRhinebeck, NY – The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival is thrilled to announce a weekend full of live entertainment, culinary inspiration, and wine education as it returns for its 24th year on September 6th & 7th, 2025, at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, NY.Headlining the festival’s entertainment lineup is the award-winning Carrie Zazz Band, voted Best Band of the Hudson Valley in both 2023 and 2024. Known for their high-energy performances and crowd-pleasing mix of classic rock, pop, country, and Motown, the band has earned accolades including Best Cover Band, Best Local Band, and Best Female and Male Vocalists. Whether performing as an acoustic duo or as a full 6-piece band, the Carrie Zazz Band brings a lively, unforgettable vibe to any event—and they’re ready to rock the Wine Fest all weekend long!The festival’s demo stage is also heating up with live appearances from celebrity chefs and local culinary stars. Guests can enjoy interactive cooking demonstrations from:Chef Vincent Tropepe, an award-winning Brooklyn-born chef, author, and restaurant consultant known for his dynamic public appearances and commitment to connecting with food lovers.Chef Marcus Guiliano, an acclaimed restaurateur and real food activist. Chef Marcus founded Aroma Thyme Bistro, the first Green Certified restaurant in the Hudson Valley, and now dedicates his time to helping other restaurants succeed.Chef J. Jackson, a celebrated private chef, caterer, speaker, and author. He has competed on Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay and Cutthroat Kitchen, and recently published the children’s book If I Were a Vegetable, What Would I Be?And for wine lovers, don’t miss Wine Talks with Debbie Gioquindo, better known as the Hudson Valley Wine Goddess. A lifelong New Yorker and wine industry pro, Debbie brings her love of wine—and her fun, approachable teaching style—to the stage for informative sessions that are as entertaining as they are educational.In addition to entertainment, the festival features hundreds of vendors offering samples of fine wine, craft beverages, gourmet specialty foods, and artisan products. Guests can also enjoy a wide selection of delicious fare from food trucks, relax in the beer tent, and shop for unique gifts and goods.Tickets are on sale now at HudsonValleyWineFest.com Don’t miss your chance to sip, sample, and celebrate with us at one of New York’s premiere food and wine events!Event Details:What: Hudson Valley Wine & Food FestivalWhen: September 6th & 7th, 2025Where: Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Rhinebeck, NYWebsite: www.HudsonValleyWineFest.com

