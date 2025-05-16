Dr. Rick J. Pumill of Cross County Cardiology - Mt. Sinai Approved As 2025 NJ Top Doc

Dr. Rick J. Pumill

SECAUCUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SECAUCUS, NJ -- Board-certified cardiologist, Dr. Rick J. Pumill of Cross County Cardiology – Mt. Sinai has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for 2025 and is a leading expert in cardiovascular care with over 34 years of experience.Dr. Pumill, founder of Cross County Cardiology, has been instrumental in shaping the practice into a leading center for cardiovascular care. His unwavering dedication to patient well-being and keen attention to clinical detail have established a standard of excellence that guides the entire team.Renowned for his compassionate approach and exceptional bedside manner, Dr. Pumill provides care that is both personal and thorough. He takes the time to understand each patient’s full medical history and lifestyle, crafting customized treatment plans that support optimal outcomes. With special expertise in electrocardiography and congestive heart failure, Dr. Pumill is also known for making complex topics accessible through his popular Whiteboard Wednesdays series on YouTube. Whether he’s explaining EKG results or discussing new treatment options for heart failure, he blends deep clinical knowledge with clear, patient-friendly communication.Patients often describe Dr. Pumill as more than just a physician—they see him as a true partner in their health journey. His diagnostic precision, thoughtful care, and long-standing commitment to excellence have earned him widespread recognition, including the honor of being named a Top 10 Doctor in Greater New Jersey by his own patients. In recognition of his outstanding contributions to cardiology, Dr. Pumill has been reviewed and approved as both an NJ Top Doc and a NY Top Doc for 2025.For more information about Dr. Rick J. Pumill and his outstanding contributions to the field of cardiology, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drrickpumill/ To learn more about Cross County Cardiology - Mt. Sinai, please visit www.crosscountycardiology.com ---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

