Global Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramics Market Forecast To Reach $7.39 Billion By 2029 With 7.2% Annual Growth

The Business Research Company’s Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramic Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The silicon carbide technical ceramics market is actively escalating its growth trajectory. Going up from $5.21 billion in 2024 to $5.60 billion in 2025, its compound annual growth rate CAGR is projected to be 7.5%. The cause of the escalating graph in the historical period can be linked to the expansion of the semiconductor industry, the burgeoning aerospace sector, increasing defense applications, a soaring demand for high-temperature materials, and cumulative R&D in ceramics.

Where Is The Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramics Market Headed In The Future?

Over the coming years, the silicon carbide technical ceramics market is anticipated to experience robust growth. It is projected to ascend to $7.39 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.2%. The surge in the forecast period can be ascribed to the rising adoption of electric vehicles, the burgeoning renewable energy sector, increasing applications in the medical field, growing demand for wear-resistant materials, and escalating adoption in the aerospace sector. Key trends for the forecast period consist of advancements in manufacturing processes, progression in semiconductor technology, the evolution of lightweight ceramics, integration in 5G and AI technologies, and progressions in additive manufacturing.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramics Market?

The diving factor propelling the growth of the silicon carbide technical ceramic market is the increasing demand for electric vehicles. These vehicles are powered by an electric motor that utilizes the electricity stored in a battery, which can be recharged from an external source. Advancements in battery technology, by innovations in energy density, charging speed, and cost reduction, have led to an increased demand for these vehicles. They are being considered more efficient, affordable, and practical for widespread adoption. Silicon carbide technical ceramic enhances electric vehicle's EV competence by advancing power electronics, thermal management, and energy performance, ensuring better range and reliability. In fact, in November 2023, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, a US-based government agency, battery-electric vehicles BEVs constituted 17.7% of new light-duty vehicle sales.

Who Are The Key Players In The Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramics Market?

Major players in the silicon carbide technical ceramics market include Kyocera Corporation, CoorsTek Inc., Ferrotec Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials, CeramTec GmbH, Qingdao Newthink New Materials Co. Ltd., Fiven Norge AS, Kymera International, Performance Ceramics & Refractories, Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc., Precision Ceramics Ltd., Shanghai Gehang Vacuum Technology Co. Ltd., Anoop Ceramics, International Syalons Newcastle Limited, Heeger Materials Inc., Ortech Inc., C-Mac International LLC., CG Thermal LLC, ASUZAC Co. Ltd., and Washington Mills.

How Is The Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramics Market Segmented?

The report segments the silicon carbide technical ceramic market as follows:

1 By Type: Reaction Bonded Silicon Carbide, Sintered Silicon Carbide, Recrystallized Silicon Carbide, Chemical Vapor DepositionCVD Silicon Carbide, Other Types

2 By Sales Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors And Wholesalers, Online Retail

3 By Application: Machinery Manufacturing, Metallurgical Industry, Chemical Engineering, Aerospace And Defense, Semiconductor, Automobile, Photovoltaics, Other Applications

Subsegmentss:

1 By Reaction Bonded Silicon Carbide: Silicon Infiltrated SiC, Oxide Bonded SiC, Nitride Bonded SiC

2 By Sintered Silicon Carbide: Pressureless Sintered SiC, Hot Pressed Sintered SiC, Liquid Phase Sintered SiC

3 By Recrystallized Silicon Carbide: Fine-Grained Recrystallized SiC, Coarse-Grained Recrystallized SiC

4 By Chemical Vapor Deposition CVD Silicon Carbide: Thick Film CVD SiC, Thin Film CVD SiC, High-Purity CVD SiC

5 By Other Types: Porous Silicon Carbide, Doped Silicon Carbide, Composite Silicon Carbide

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Silicon Carbide Technical Ceramics Market?

From a geographical standpoint, North America held the most substantial share in the silicon carbide technical ceramics market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the fastest growth during the forecast period. The regions encapsulated in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

