Top Growth Driver In The Recyclable Cups Market 2025: Rise In Coffee Consumption Driving Growth Of The Market

Recyclable Cups Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The recyclable cups market size has been showing consistent growth in recent years and is poised for further expansion. Boosted by growing environmental consciousness and a rise in demand for takeaway and delivery services, the market is expected to grow from $24.48 billion in 2024 to $26.28 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%.

What Does the Future Hold for the Recyclable Cups Market Size?

The projected market size shows strong growth in the coming years, with an expected value of $34.54 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.1%. This surge is credited to a rise in demand for organic components like paper cups, the growing popularity of subscription services and e-commerce platforms, and growing consumer preference for sustainable products. Technological advancements and innovations in recycling and coating technologies are also significant trends forecasted for this period.

What Category Is Driving the Recyclable Cups Market Growth?

A key growth driver for the recyclable cups market is the rise in coffee consumption. Coffee, a brewed beverage known for its rich flavor and stimulating caffeine content, is experiencing a surge in demand. As this beverage provides a quick energy boost, enhances focus, and serves as a social ritual, its consumption has spread widely, making recyclable cups integral to serving coffee. These cups help consumers enjoy their coffee while reducing environmental waste when disposed of correctly in recycling bins.

Who Are The Key Players In The Recyclable Cups Market?

Major companies contributing to the recyclable cups market include Tetra Pak International S.A., Berry Global Group Inc., Stora Enso Oyj, Mondi plc, Sappi Limited, Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Huhtamäki Oyj, Billerud AB, Dart Container Corporation, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Metsä Board Corporation, Greiner Packaging International GmbH, Sabert Corporation, Duni AB, Vegware Ltd., NatureWorks LLC, Lollicup USA Inc., BioPak Pty Ltd., Detmold Packaging Pty. Ltd., and CupPrint Limited.

What's The Latest Trend In The Recyclable Cups Market?

Many companies operating in the recyclable cups market are developing innovative solutions like fully recyclable, next-generation private label party cups to meet consumer demand for eco-friendly products and enhance sustainability. These new cups align with increasing consumer demand for sustainable packaging and address regulatory pressures to minimize plastic waste.

How Is The Recyclable Cups Market Segmented?

The recyclable cups market covers several segments:

1 By Material Type: Bioplastics, Cardboard, Paper, Glass, Bamboo, Metal

2 By Closure Type: Flat Lids, Domed Lids, Strawless Lids

3 By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4 By Application: Hot Beverages, Cold Beverages

5 By End-User: Food Service, Retail, E-Commerce, Hospitality

Subsegments include:

1 By Bioplastics Type: PLA Polylactic Acid, PHA Polyhydroxyalkanoates, Starch Blends, Other Bioplastics

2 By Cardboard Type: Coated Cardboard, Uncoated Cardboard

3 By Paper Type: Wax-Coated Paper, PE-Coated Paper, Uncoated Paper

4 By Glass Type: Borosilicate Glass, Soda-Lime Glass, Tempered Glass

5 By Bamboo Type: Natural Bamboo, Processed Bamboo Fiber

6 By Metal Type: Stainless Steel, Aluminum, Other Metals

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Recyclable Cups Market?

North America was the largest contributor to the recyclable cups market in 2024, but the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show rapid growth during the forecast period.

