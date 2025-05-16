The Delegation at Huawei’s HQ

Master Investment Group & Orel IT Explore Strategic Partnership with Huawei

RAK, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Master Investment Group (MIG) and Orel IT, who formed a partnership last year, have taken significant steps towards the expansion of their joint venture, Orel RAK, by visiting Huawei’s headquarters. This strategic visit included high-level meetings with Simon Lin, Vice Chairman of Huawei, along with other key directors from the company.

The delegation's agenda included a comprehensive tour of Huawei's facilities, including the exhibition center, cloud center, and main library. The focus of the visit was to discuss the development of the partnership and to strategize on helping Orel RAK expand its footprint in the Middle East.

Sh Abdulla Al Qasimi, CEO of Master Investment Group, commented, "This visit marks a pivotal step in enhancing our collaboration with Huawei. We are committed to leveraging their technology and expertise to drive growth in our joint venture. Orel RAK plans to introduce innovative IT solutions and services that cater specifically to the needs of businesses in the region, enhancing operational efficiencies and fostering technological advancement."

Dr. Upendra Pieris, CEO of Orel IT, added, "The insights gained during our visit are invaluable. We believe that this strategic partnership with Huawei will significantly benefit Orel RAK and our clients."

As the partnership progresses, MIG and Orel IT are optimistic about the future and are excited to explore new opportunities with Huawei to deliver cutting-edge IT solutions in the region.

For further information, please contact:

Irfan Khan

+97172666067

Contact@miguae.com

