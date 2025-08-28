MIG Accelerates International Expansion with Focus on Tech Investments in the U.S. and Beyond

RAS AL KHAIMAH, RAK, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Master Investment Group (MIG), a leading UAE-based investment firm, today unveils its bold new strategy to elevate its global investment footprint, with a strong emphasis on technology firms in the United States and beyond. Central to this vision is the ambition to act as a powerful bridge between the world’s innovation centers and the booming markets of the UAE and Middle East.

In a statement, Sh Abdulla Al Qasimi, CEO of MIG, commented:

“At Master Investment Group, our vision is clear: we’re building a diversified investment portfolio that embraces global transformation. By doubling down on technology, we’re not merely investing in innovation — we’re creating a dynamic growth engine. We aim to be the strategic partner of choice for visionary tech companies looking to enter or scale in the UAE and the broader Middle East.”

MIG’s revitalized focus underscores its belief that technology is the future of sustained growth and value creation. The Group is dedicated to identifying and nurturing high-potential opportunities from the U.S. and global markets—illuminating the UAE as an ideal expansion hub. Through leveraging world-class infrastructure, capital networks, and regional expertise, MIG provides a unique runway for companies to accelerate growth and access new markets.

In an exciting move to attract global tech leaders, startups, and scale-ups, MIG invites partners to collaborate, innovate, and scale — with the UAE and Middle East as their launchpad.

