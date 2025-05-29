2025 LIT Music Awards Celebrates Global Music Excellence and Outstanding Musicians in Season 1

2025 LIT Music Awards S1 Full Results Posted 2025 LIT Music Awards S2 Calling for Entries

The LIT Music Awards announces the 2025 winners of Season 1, recognizing musicians, composers, and global talents who have made a significant impact on music.

This year’s winners have created music masterpieces that influence people, whether through raw emotion or sheer musical brilliance.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LIT Music Awards proudly announces the 2025 winners of Season 1, recognizing musicians, composers, producers, and global talents who have made a significant impact on the worldwide music scene. Whether through chart-topping hits, powerful lyrics or music production, these winners have showcased that their music continues to be one of the most powerful forms of creative expression.

This year, the award has received hundreds of entries from over 30 countries, establishing its reputation as a leading international music competition. Artists and professionals from all corners of the industry, from independent musicians to major label artists, emerging songwriters to award-winning producers, submitted their best work across a diverse range of genres, including music, music video, songwriting, music album, influencing and instrumentalist categories.

2025 LIT of the Year: Season 1

7Oceans by Matilde G (Singapore)

Positioning their success at the top of this season’s competition, the prestigious LIT of the Year title is awarded to Matilde G, recognizing their outstanding impact in LIT Music - Best Pop Music. This achievement has enhanced their influence among the most notable artists of the season, setting a standard for excellence that inspires both audiences and fellow artists alike globally.

2025 Category Winners of the Year & Featured Winners: Season 1

Beyond the top honor, the Category Winners of the Year represent the best in their respective fields. These winners have created music that transcends genres, resonates with audiences, and showcases the skill, dedication, and passion that define great music.

LIT Music of the Year – Price, F. B.: Songs of the Oak; Concert Overtures, etc. by Naxos Records (United States)

LIT Music Video of the Year – Just Human by One Essence Productions (United States)

LIT Music Album of the Year – Beyond the Reach of the Sun by Anciients (Canada)

These winners represent the artists and professionals whose work leaves a lasting impression, whether through lyrical depth, vocal power, instrumental skill, or production quality.

Visit the LIT Music Awards’ official website for the complete list of award winners here: https://litmusicawards.com/.

"Every artist pours their heart into their music, and every lyric, every chord, every note carries meaning,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "This year’s winners have created music masterpieces that influence people, whether through raw emotion or sheer musical brilliance. Their achievements reflect the passion and dedication that fuel the music industry.”

2025 LIT Music Awards: Season 2 Is Now Open for Submissions

Following an incredible first season, the LIT Music Awards is now accepting entries for Season 2, welcoming musicians, composers, producers, songwriters, instrumentalists, DJs, music video directors, independent artists, record labels, music agencies, and entertainment companies to showcase their best work on a global stage.

Key dates for Season 2 include:

Early Bird Deadline: June 18, 2025

Final Extension Deadline: September 17, 2025

Results Announcement: November 7, 2025

About LIT Music Awards

The LIT Music Awards is an international music competition that honors outstanding talent across all aspects of the music industry. From music production and live performances to music videos, songwriting, and influential music personalities, LIT is where musical excellence takes the spotlight, celebrating the pulsating heart of the global music scene.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, New York Photography Awards, Noble Business Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.