2025 TITAN Women In Business Awards Celebrates Leadership, Achievement, and Business Excellence for Season 1

2025 TITAN Women In Business Awards S1 Full Results Announced 2025 TITAN Women In Business Awards S2 Call for Entries

The TITAN Women In Business Awards has announced Season 1 winners for 2025, recognizing outstanding women leadership, strategic vision, and business excellence.

The true mark of a leader is the ability to influence and drive meaningful progress. Every winner of the TITAN Women In Business Awards has done exactly that!” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TITAN Women In Business Awards has announced winners of Season 1 for 2025, recognizing outstanding women leadership, strategic vision, and business excellence across industries. This year’s competition received hundreds of entries from over 25 countries, showcasing the most accomplished women executives, entrepreneurs, and business professionals who have led organizations to success.

Honoring Women Leaders Driving Success

This year’s winners include women CEOs, entrepreneurs, executives, and rising business leaders who have spearheaded growth strategies, corporate transformations, and industry-defining initiatives from the United States, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, United Kingdom, and many more countries. This global participation underscores the prestigious status of this international business award for recognizing influential women driving business growth, transformation, and leadership excellence.

Global Participation of Outstanding Individuals & Companies

The TITAN Women In Business Awards has honored the best award-winning startups, industry-leading firms, as well as exceptional women leaders, highlighting impactful leadership at every level and showcasing those who have made a significant business impact in their respective fields. Notable winners include Rayni Williams, Kelly Roach, Julie Schniers, Hilary Decesare, Monica Eaton, Stacy Greiner, Geralyn Ritter, Lauren Von Mingee, Shubhi Mishra, and many more.

For a complete list of business award winners, visit: https://thewomenbusinessawards.com/winner.php.

Judging & Winner Selection by Industry Experts

Winners were carefully evaluated by a professional panel of business executives, strategists, and leadership experts, ensuring that each winner demonstrated exceptional business impact. The Grand Jury Panel, comprising Ilana Seleznev (Owner of Studio RDD), Liliana Farinha (COO of WYcreative), Lakshmi Sushma Daggubati (Manager of Mastercard), Belinda Jane Dolan (CEO and Director of The World Happiness Project), Aeshna Kapoor (Lead Data Scientist of The Bank Of New York Mellon), and many others reviewed entries based on criteria carefully prepared to honor only the best in the industry.

“The true mark of a leader is the ability to influence and drive meaningful progress. Every winner of the TITAN Women In Business Awards has done exactly that!” exclaimed Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “They have led teams that stand out in competitive markets, while showcasing powerful milestones within their organizations and industries. Winning this award is a reflection of their dedication, strategy, and impact on the business world. This is what we want to represent as a TITAN in business!”

Second Season Now Open for Global Participation

The TITAN Women In Business Awards is now welcoming entries for Season 2, celebrating exceptional women leadership and business success worldwide. Executives, entrepreneurs, and professionals across industries have the opportunity to showcase their achievements to their organizations and sectors.

Key Dates:

Early Bird Deadline: June 18, 2025 – Reduced entry fees for early submissions.

Final Extension Deadline: September 17, 2025 – Last opportunity to submit.

Results Announcement: November 7, 2025 – Honoring the most accomplished business leaders of the year.

For more details or to submit an entry, visit the website here: https://thewomenbusinessawards.com/.

About TITAN Women In Business Awards

The TITAN Women In Business Awards honors remarkable individuals showcasing exceptional achievements, leadership, and impact across the business landscape. Recognizing those who embody confidence, resilience, and ambition, TITAN celebrates the invaluable contributions of women executives, entrepreneurs, and leaders who shape industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.