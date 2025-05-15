Isilumko Staffing Celebrates 30 years of excellence in recruitment.

Bridging talent with opportunity. Innovative staffing. Impactful activations.

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Isilumko Staffing, a prominent name in the South African recruitment industry, is commemorating its 30th anniversary in 2025. Established in 1995, the company has maintained a longstanding presence in the sector, providing recruitment services to a wide range of organisations and job seekers.Over the past three decades, Isilumko Staffing has developed a reputation for offering recruitment solutions tailored to the specific needs of clients across various industries, including IT, finance, engineering, healthcare, and retail. The company’s approach has focused on building relationships and understanding the requirements of both employers and candidates in a dynamic labour market.Reflecting on this milestone, Virgilene Moodley, Sales Director of Isilumko Staffing Johannesburg, noted the evolution of the company from its origins to its current position in the industry. Moodley highlighted the organisation’s commitment to quality, integrity, and a consultative approach as central to its sustained growth and relevance.Throughout its history, Isilumko Staffing has placed emphasis on supporting diversity , equity, and inclusion within the workplace. The agency has implemented initiatives aimed at increasing opportunities for underrepresented groups, including women, youth, and people with disabilities. These efforts have contributed to broader economic development by facilitating access to employment for individuals from diverse backgrounds.As part of its anniversary, Isilumko Staffing is acknowledging the contributions of its clients, candidates, and staff, whose support has played a significant role in the company’s achievements.About Isilumko StaffingIsilumko Staffing is a Level 1 BBBEE recruitment agency with 30 years of experience in providing tailored staffing solutions to businesses throughout South Africa. The company is recognised for its commitment to quality, integrity, and innovation in matching talent with opportunity.Media Contact:Virgilene MoodleySales Director, Isilumko StaffingPhone: 011 267 2920Mobile: 082 300 7590Website: www.isilumko.co.za

