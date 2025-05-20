2025 TITAN Property Awards Honors Global Excellence in Architecture, Design, and Development for First Season

2025 TITAN Property Awards S1 Full Results Posted 2025 TITAN Property Awards S2 Call for Entries 2025 S1 Interior Design of the Year - ZHIOU GROUP PHOENIX MASION (EXHIBITION CENTER) by Shenzhen Das Design Co., Ltd. 2025 S1 Architecture of the Year - Miraggio by Source of Fate Real Estate Development FZ-LLC 2025 S1 Landscape Design of the Year - CLASSICS MANSION by Ye Chongling / Gu Fei / Xiao Danyang / Gu Fei / Xiao Danyang

The TITAN Property Awards has announced the winners of its first season in 2025, honoring architects, developers, designers, and real estate professionals.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TITAN Property Awards has announced the winners of its first season in 2025, honoring architects, developers, designers, and real estate professionals for their brilliance in the built environment worldwide. This year’s competition received over 1,000 entries from over 30 countries, reflecting the growing international participation and the diverse range of projects shaping today’s cities, communities, and living spaces.

A Global Platform for Property and Design Excellence

This year’s award showcased the best submissions that balance practicality, aesthetics, and environmental responsibility. Every entry underwent professional evaluations by a panel of architects, developers, designers, and property experts, ensuring that winning projects were honored for visual appeal, execution and impact on the built environment through blind judging.

2025 Category Winners of the Year & Featured Winners: Season 1

The Category Winner of the Year title was awarded to the most exceptional in their respective categories that stood out for quality, execution, and long-term impact. These winners include:

1. Interior Design – ZHIOU GROUP PHOENIX MASION (EXHIBITION CENTER) by Shenzhen Das Design Co., Ltd.

2. Architecture – Miraggio by Source of Fate Real Estate Development FZ-LLC

3. Landscape Design – CLASSICS MANSION by Ye Chongling / Gu Fei / Xiao Danyang / Gu Fei / Xiao Danyang

Beyond the Category Winners of the Year, the TITAN Property Awards also recognizes excellent projects that set a high standard in planning, execution, and functionality. Featured winners include: Matrix Design, Shenzhen 31Design, WJID, CAC Design, 9M Architectural Design, Kris Lin International Design, and many more.

Each featured winner represents quality, and forward-thinking design, enhancing daily life and meeting the evolving demands of the industry. The full list of award winners can be found here: https://thepropertyawards.com/.

"This season’s winners have demonstrated exceptional creativity, seamlessly blending functionality with aesthetics to craft transformative environments that inspire and elevate everyday living," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "Their groundbreaking designs set new benchmarks in the industry, shaping the future of architecture and interior spaces worldwide. At IAA, we are proud to honor these trailblazers who continue to push the boundaries of design excellence."

Submissions Now Open for Season 2

With the first season concluded, the TITAN Property Awards continues to honor excellence across architecture, property development, real estate, interior, lighting, and landscape design, as well as property marketing, providing a platform for projects that demonstrate practicality, efficiency, and long-term impact in the industry.

Who Can Enter?

• Architects & Designers – Showcasing structural ingenuity and interior excellence

• Developers & Builders – Recognizing developments that define modern living

• Real Estate Professionals – Demonstrating marketing strategies that transform spaces into sought-after properties

Important Dates:

• Early Bird Deadline: June 18, 2025

• Final Extension Deadline: September 17, 2025

• Results Announcement: November 7, 2025

About TITAN Property Awards

The TITAN Property Awards is an international competition honoring excellence in property design, development, and real estate. From residential and commercial developments to hospitality, mixed-use spaces, and urban planning, the award celebrates designs that prioritize efficiency, purpose, and long-term value.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

