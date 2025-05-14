Free Online Seminar "Occupational Cancer Prevention

SLOVENIA, May 14 - Exposure to carcinogens in the workplace poses a serious health risk to workers. According to the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work (EU-OSHA), occupational cancer causes nearly 80,000 deaths annually in the European Union. Additionally, more than 120,000 cases of occupational cancer are diagnosed each year.

To contribute to greater awareness and prevention of occupational cancer, the Ministry of Labour, Family, Social Affairs, and Equal Opportunities, in collaboration with the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work (EU-OSHA) and the Labour Inspectorate of the Republic of Slovenia, is organizing a free online seminar titled "Occupational Cancer Prevention." The seminar will take place on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, from 1:30 PM to 3:45 PM (CET).

For the first time, the seminar will present the results of a study on workers’ exposure to occupational cancer risk factors in Europe (WES), conducted by the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work (EU-OSHA) in 2023 across several European countries. The study provides insights into risk factors and potential measures to reduce exposure.

The seminar will be held in Slovenian and English, with simultaneous interpretation provided.

Participation is limited. Pre-registration is required. Register by filling out the online form. The registration deadline is Monday, May 26, 2025, or until all available spots are filled.