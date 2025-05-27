London Photography Awards Celebrates 2025 Winners in Honour of Global Photographic Excellence

2025 London Photography Awards Full Results Posted 2025 London Photographer of the Year (Professional): The Breath of Creation by Mital Patel 2025 London Photographer of the Year (Amateur): Children of a forgotten world by João Coelho

The London Photography Awards, one of the world’s most prestigious honours in the field of photography, proudly announces the winners of its 2025 edition.

LONDON, LDN, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The London Photography Awards, one of the world's most prestigious honours in the field of photography, proudly announces the winners of its 2025 edition. Organised by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the programme continues to champion photographic excellence and elevate visual storytelling on a global stage.

This year, the London Photography Awards received over 3,500 entries from 55 countries, including the United States, Japan, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, New Zealand, Qatar, Canada, Spain, Saudi Arabia, France, Iceland, Norway, United Arab Emirates, and many more. The competition attracted submissions from both emerging talents and established professionals, showcasing work across genres such as fine art, people, nature, architecture, editorial, commercial, and street photography.

2025 London Photographers of the Year

This year, two photographers distinguished themselves by presenting masterful work that demonstrated complete confidence in both vision and execution, securing them the highest accolades in the competition:

• Professional Photographer of the Year – The Breath of Creation by Mital Patel (United States)

Awarded a $3,000 cash prize, this remarkable image exemplifies mastery of the medium, where composition, timing, and narrative converge seamlessly. The entry stood out for its depth, clarity of vision, and ability to captivate the viewer without compromise.

• Amateur Photographer of the Year – Children of a forgotten world by João Coelho (Portugal)

Awarded a $2,000 cash prize, this image impressed with instinctive framing and creative control. It delivers strong visuals with intent, proving that vision and artistry transcend experience.

2025 Category Winners of the Year

In addition to the grand titles, the London Photography Awards proudly presents the 2025 Category Winners of the Year, selected across both professional and amateur levels. Each recipient is awarded a $100 cash prize in recognition of their creative excellence and contribution to the global photographic field.

Category Winners of the Year (Professional)

1. Nature Photography – Jumping Spider by Philipp Malli (Austria)

2. People Photography – Mundari Culture by Roberto Pazzi (Italy)

3. Black & White Photography – Shadow Between Structures by Kenichiro Tsukada (Japan)

4. Editorial Photography – Carcass of the Ice Beast by Liam Man (United Kingdom)

Category Winners of the Year (Amateur/Student)

1. Architecture Photography – collage Palais des Congres by H.H.van.den.Ham (Netherlands)

2. Nature Photography – Fleeting Jewels by Kenji S (Japan)

3. People Photography – Harmony in the Tea Fields by Chris Ha (United States)

To explore the full list of winners and their outstanding work, visit: https://londonphotographyawards.com/.

"Photography is a universal language — one that transcends borders and speaks to the heart of our shared human experience," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). "The London Photography Awards stands as a celebration of that language, giving photographers a prestigious platform to be seen, heard, and remembered. The calibre of work submitted this year was nothing short of extraordinary, reflecting the immense passion and technical mastery that exists across the global photography community."

Winners were selected through a rigorous evaluation process led by an international panel of esteemed photographers, editors, and visual experts. Their discerning eyes ensured that each winning entry not only met the highest standards of technical excellence but also demonstrated originality, emotional depth, and compelling narrative.

As the 2025 season of the London Photography Awards concludes, photographers looking to further showcase their work are invited to participate in its sister programmes: the European Photography Awards and the Global Photography Awards. These platforms continue the mission of celebrating creative brilliance, offering new avenues for recognition across diverse regions and themes.

About London Photography Awards

The London Photography Awards is an international photography competition dedicated to recognising and honouring excellence in photography, as well as the exceptional skills of different individuals. Open to professionals, amateurs, and students, the award covers a wide range of categories including fine art, nature, people, architecture, editorial, commercial, and more, offering a platform where photographers of all levels can be honoured for their creative vision and photographic instinct.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organisation dedicated to recognising professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organiser of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards and many more, IAA aims to honour, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

