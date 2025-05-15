Scalo Heads Into H2 2025 with New Clients and a Technical Training Retreat

Scalo logo

Scalo kicks off 2025 with five new client partnerships and a knowledge-sharing team retreat, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and software excellence.

WROCLAW, POLAND, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scalo is proud to announce a dynamic first half of 2025, marked by the addition of five innovative clients and a memorable technical training retreat that strengthened technical skills and collaboration.Five New Client PartnershipsIn H1, Scalo expanded its client portfolio with five forward-thinking companies, each bringing unique challenges and opportunities. Scalo’s agile development teams will be involved in the creation of:• A cutting-edge smart home platform redefining how users interact with their living spaces• Advanced EV charging systems supporting the shift to sustainable transportation• Streamlined business cloud solutions enhancing team productivity• Robust embedded communication systems improving device connectivity• An innovative fintech platform facilitating cross-border digital payments“These contracts are more than just projects - they’re partnerships with businesses that share our commitment to quality and innovation,” said Łukasz Pol, Head of Business Development at Scalo.Technical Training in a Historic SettingTo cap off the season, Scalo’s team joined one of its banking clients for a technical training retreat at the picturesque 19th-century Lochow estate. The offsite combined hands-on learning with team bonding, featuring sessions on:• Advanced Azure cloud environment navigation• Best cloud security practices• Real-world applications of leading cloud approachesBeyond the training, the retreat fostered deeper connections through friendly competition at the bowling alley and insightful conversations over coffee.Looking AheadThe momentum from Q1 sets the stage for an exciting Q2. The skills honed during the retreat are already being applied to client projects, and new partnerships are inspiring fresh approaches across the board.“We’re grateful to our clients and team members for making this season a success,” added Pol. “Together, we’re building solutions that matter.”About ScaloScalo is a software development company that delivers future-ready software solutions that drive growth and efficiency. Focusing on collaboration, quality, and continuous improvement, Scalo helps businesses turn complex challenges into impactful results.Media contact:

