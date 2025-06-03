Scalo Renews ISO 27001 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Information Security

Scalo logo Scalo team members

WROCLAW, POLAND, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scalo, a leading provider of software development and IT staffing solutions , is proud to announce the successful renewal of its ISO 27001 certification. This internationally recognized standard affirms the company’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards in information security management.The renewed certification, originally obtained in 2022, follows a rigorous independent audit conducted by TÜV NORD. It covers a comprehensive scope of services, including the design, development, implementation, and maintenance of software, outsourcing of IT services, and information technology consulting ISO 27001, established by the International Organization for Standardization in 1995, sets out the specifications for an effective Information Security Management System (ISMS). It is one of the most respected certifications in the B2B sector, signaling a company’s commitment to safeguarding client data and managing information securely.To uphold its ISO-certified status, Scalo undergoes annual evaluations of its security protocols and practices. These regular assessments drive continuous improvement and ensure that robust security measures are consistently applied across the organization. This proactive approach helps protect client data against evolving cybersecurity threats.Renewing the ISO 27001 certification underscores Scalo’s ongoing commitment to data security and operational excellence. This achievement reflects the company’s dedication to continuously refining its processes to stay ahead of emerging threats. It also reinforces Scalo’s role as a secure and trustworthy partner, particularly for clients operating in highly regulated industries, such as financial services or renewable energy.The certification also supports Scalo’s alignment with emerging regulatory frameworks, including NIS2 and DORA, further strengthening its position as a trusted software services provider.For more information about Scalo and its services, visit www.scalosoft.com

