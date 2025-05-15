Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,035 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,235 in the last 365 days.

Minister Siviwe Gwarube and Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule commemorate International Day of the Boy Child in Centurion, 16 May

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, and Deputy Minister, Dr Reginah Mhaule, will on Friday, 16 May 2025, with key partners of the DBE, commemorate the International Day of the Boy Child at the Thaba Tshwane City Hall in Centurion. The Minister and Deputy Minister will be joined by Deputy Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Ms Steve Letsike, and Deputy Minister of Social Development, Mr Ganief Hendricks as well as the Gauteng Education, Sports, Arts and Culture MEC, Mr Matome Chiloane.

A collaboration between the Department of Basic Education, UNESCO, the Development Bank of Southern Africa, the German Development Agency (GIZ), SABC Education, the Baithudi Mampane Foundation, the YouthStart Foundation and PRIMESTARS, the day seeks to address specific challenges facing boys while harnessing the collective strength and industry of partnerships.
A 2023 Presidential engagement brought to the fore the voice of the boy child though a collaborative film ‘’What about the Boys’’ which shone the spotlight not only on the role of men and young boys in ending the nations pandemic of GBV, but also on the need to address the vulnerability of young men and boys.

The International Day of the Boy Child 2025 commemoration will be an assembly of three generations of men, with some legends and influential male role models media personalities, artists and sports personalities attending. The DBE and its partners intend to leverage the International Day of the Boy Child to address the systemic educational, psychological as well as social challenges facing boys in South Africa.

Members of the Media are invited to attend and will be offered interview opportunities with speakers as follows:
Date:    Friday 16 May 2025
Time:    08h30 for 09h00
Venue: Thaba Tshwane City Hall, Centurion

Media enquiries:

Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication
Cell:  083 580 8275

Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer 
Cell: 066 302 1533

Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer 
Cell: 081 758 1546

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Siviwe Gwarube and Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule commemorate International Day of the Boy Child in Centurion, 16 May

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more