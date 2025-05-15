Minister Siviwe Gwarube and Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule commemorate International Day of the Boy Child in Centurion, 16 May

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, and Deputy Minister, Dr Reginah Mhaule, will on Friday, 16 May 2025, with key partners of the DBE, commemorate the International Day of the Boy Child at the Thaba Tshwane City Hall in Centurion. The Minister and Deputy Minister will be joined by Deputy Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Ms Steve Letsike, and Deputy Minister of Social Development, Mr Ganief Hendricks as well as the Gauteng Education, Sports, Arts and Culture MEC, Mr Matome Chiloane.

A collaboration between the Department of Basic Education, UNESCO, the Development Bank of Southern Africa, the German Development Agency (GIZ), SABC Education, the Baithudi Mampane Foundation, the YouthStart Foundation and PRIMESTARS, the day seeks to address specific challenges facing boys while harnessing the collective strength and industry of partnerships.

A 2023 Presidential engagement brought to the fore the voice of the boy child though a collaborative film ‘’What about the Boys’’ which shone the spotlight not only on the role of men and young boys in ending the nations pandemic of GBV, but also on the need to address the vulnerability of young men and boys.

The International Day of the Boy Child 2025 commemoration will be an assembly of three generations of men, with some legends and influential male role models media personalities, artists and sports personalities attending. The DBE and its partners intend to leverage the International Day of the Boy Child to address the systemic educational, psychological as well as social challenges facing boys in South Africa.

Members of the Media are invited to attend and will be offered interview opportunities with speakers as follows:

Date: Friday 16 May 2025

Time: 08h30 for 09h00

Venue: Thaba Tshwane City Hall, Centurion

