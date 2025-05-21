CSR Europe Unveils 2025 Sustainable Industry Summit – Driving Innovation Through ESG

European Sustainable Industry Summit 2025 CSR Europe Logo Lamot Congress and Heritage Centre, Mechelen

Top EU leaders, CSOs, and industry stakeholders to gather in Mechelen for a two-day strategy summit redefining sustainability and business value.

This is not just another conference—it is a critical moment to refocus the sustainability agenda on business performance and impact.” — Stefan Crets, Executive Director of CSR Europe.

BELGIUM, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSR Europe is proud to host the European Sustainable Industry Summit 2025, taking place on 24–25 June at the Lamot Congress and Heritage Centre in Mechelen, Belgium.

Themed “Turning Sustainability into a Business Advantage”, this landmark gathering will convene over 200 Chief Sustainability Officers (CSOs), senior executives, EU policymakers, and civil society leaders to examine how sustainability strategies can deliver innovation, resilience, and long-term value creation across European markets.

The Summit comes at a moment of strategic urgency. With regulatory frameworks evolving and global market dynamics shifting, the need for coordinated action across business, government, and society has never been more critical. Attendees will explore how ESG can power competitiveness through stronger policy integration, supply chain transformation, and inclusive economic models.

A cornerstone of the Summit will be the publication of the CSO Network’s Discussion Paper on Better Regulation and Implementation. This new publication builds on CSR Europe’s existing Business Vision and Actionable Recommendations report to support effective, business-informed regulation.

Event Details:

24–25 June 2025

Venue: Lamot Lamot Congress and Heritage Centre, Mechelen, Belgium

Register now: https://www.csreurope.org/summit-2025

Spanning two days, the Summit will feature keynote interventions, cross-industry roundtables, and CSO Network-only dialogues. Key themes include green transition financing, stakeholder accountability, the future of corporate due diligence, and aligning business performance with EU sustainability goals. CSR Europe encourages sustainability executives, policy advisors, advocacy groups, and institutional partners across Europe to join this milestone event and play a role in shaping the continent’s next chapter of sustainable industrial leadership.

About CSR Europe:

CSR Europe is the leading European business network for corporate sustainability and responsibility. Through its community of over 10,000 companies, CSR Europe facilitates collaboration between businesses, policymakers, and civil society to accelerate the just and green transition. Its mission is to enable companies to lead the transformation toward sustainable business models and to co-create smart regulatory environments that reward performance, resilience, and innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.