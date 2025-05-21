CSR Europe Announces 2025 European Sustainable Industry Summit in Mechelen, Belgium

The European Sustainable Summit 2025 CSR Europe Logo Lamot Congress and Heritage Centre, Mechelen

CSR Europe 2025 Summit unites CSOs, business, and policy leaders to turn sustainability into competitive advantage for Europe’s industries.

This is not just another conference—it is a critical moment to refocus the sustainability agenda on business performance and impact.” — Stefan Crets, Executive Director of CSR Europe.

BELGIUM, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSR Europe is pleased to announce the European Sustainable Industry Summit 2025, which will take place on 24–25 June at the Lamot Congress and Heritage Centre, in Mechelen, Belgium.

This year’s Summit, themed “Turning Sustainability into a Business Advantage”, will bring together more than 200 Chief Sustainability Officers (CSOs), corporate decision-makers, EU policymakers, and civil society stakeholders to explore how sustainability can enhance competitiveness, support innovation, and unlock long-term value.

At a time when European industries are facing accelerating climate demands, digital transitions, and rising global competition, the Summit provides an opportunity to align sustainability leadership with practical business strategy. Topics will include smarter policy design, circular economy integration, and public-private cooperation in driving the just transition.

A key moment during the event will be the unveiling of the CSO Network’s Discussion Paper on Better Regulation and Implementation, which presents targeted proposals based on interviews with CSOs from across Europe. This new publication builds on CSR Europe’s existing Business Vision and Actionable Recommendations report to support effective, business-informed regulation.

Event Details:

24–25 June 2025

Venue: Lamot Congress and Heritage Centre, Mechelen, Belgium

Register now: https://www.csreurope.org/summit-2025

The agenda includes high-level plenaries, roundtables, and exclusive CSO Network sessions. Key focus areas include ESG reporting evolution, industry-wide transition planning, stakeholder engagement, and building inclusive, future-ready leadership. CSR Europe invites sustainability professionals, policymakers, investors, and civil society actors to register for the event. Early bird registration is now open, with special access provided for CSR Europe members, associated partners, and affiliates.

About CSR Europe:

CSR Europe is the leading European business network for corporate sustainability and responsibility. Through its community of over 10,000 companies, CSR Europe facilitates collaboration between businesses, policymakers, and civil society to accelerate the just and green transition. Its mission is to enable companies to lead the transformation toward sustainable business models and to co-create smart regulatory environments that reward performance, resilience, and innovation.

