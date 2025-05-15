AEC's Iron Parts and Stellantis Sign Strategic Parts Distribution Agreement

AEC’s Iron Parts and Stellantis Sign Multi-Year Parts Deal

Iron Parts, a subsidiary of AEC, signs multi-year deal with Stellantis to supply Mopar parts for Ram and Dodge vehicles across the EU.

This agreement ensures fast access to high-quality Mopar parts across the EU and reflects our strong commitment to customer satisfaction.” — Andrew Pilsworth, CEO of AEC

MUNICH, GERMANY, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iron Parts Now Supplying Official Mopar Parts Across the EU

AEC, part of the AEC Group and a leading importer of US-manufactured vehicles, as well as a global mobility solutions provider, is excited to announce that its subsidiary, Iron Parts, has finalized a multi-year agreement with Stellantis to supply Mopar parts across the European Union.

• Immediate availability of genuine Mopar parts for Ram and Dodge vehicles

• 24-48 hour delivery across major EU markets

• Improved service support and reduced vehicle downtime

This official agreement is now fully operational, with parts currently available through Iron Parts' distribution network, ensuring immediate access to authentic components for Ram and Dodge vehicles throughout Europe. The agreement supports repair shops across Europe in fulfilling the growing demand for timely repairs, underlining AEC’s commitment to aftersales support and customer satisfaction.

As a leading importer of US-manufactured vehicles, AEC understands the critical importance of offering genuine Mopar parts that are both accessible and reliable. This partnership significantly reduces wait times and shipping delays previously faced by European service centers and owners, with parts now available within 24-48 hours across major EU markets.

"We are thrilled to expand our parts distribution network through this agreement with Stellantis," said Andrew Pilsworth, CEO of AEC. "Having an authorized parts pipeline directly through Iron Parts means repairers and customers no longer need to wait weeks for critical components. Ensuring high-quality, genuine parts are available to repairers and customers across the EU is central to our commitment to customer satisfaction and brand loyalty. By meeting repair and maintenance needs effectively, we help keep our customers on the road."

The strategic partnership strengthens AEC's relationships with its dealers and partners, connecting its 550+ dealer network with direct access to Stellantis' Mopar catalog. Service centers can now maintain higher repair completion rates and reduced vehicle downtime, directly benefiting customers across the continent and enhancing overall customer satisfaction.



About AEC

AEC is a global mobility solutions provider committed to finding better ways. The group of companies is active in the areas of international vehicle distribution, global fleet services, parts and accessories, homologation, retail and logistics services. AEC was founded in St. Catharines, Canada, in 1996 and has since expanded to a team of 150+ international experts in seven locations and a network of 550+ dealers and partners worldwide. With 28 years of experience in the automotive industry, its own R&D facility, and a state-of-the-art Vehicle Processing Center, AEC provides partners with customized solutions tailored to their exact needs as they enter new markets and grow their brands. Find out more at www.aecsolutions.com

