AEC Brings New Escalade V-Series to Europe

AEC brings Cadillac's exclusive Escalade V-Series to Europe, combining GM’s luxury and performance. Available in limited units through AEC’s dealer network.

MUNICH, GERMANY, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AEC, an official European distributor for Cadillac and a leading importer of US-manufactured vehicles, is thrilled to announce the arrival of the Cadillac Escalade V-Series. As the crown jewel of the Escalade lineup, the V-Series redefines luxury and performance, elevating the iconic SUV to an entirely new level.

The Cadillac Escalade V-Series represents the peak of premium craftsmanship, delivering an unmatched driving experience. Equipped with a supercharged 6.2L V8 engine, it produces an extraordinary 682 hp, ensuring unparalleled performance for drivers who expect the best. Inside, the vehicle offers opulent materials, cutting-edge technology, and a meticulously designed cabin that exudes sophistication and comfort.

Andrew Pilsworth, CEO of AEC, is excited about the addition: "The Cadillac Escalade V-Series is more than just a vehicle; it’s a symbol of luxury, power, and prestige. We're proud to bring this exclusive model to Europe, offering customers an unparalleled blend of performance and elegance."

As an official distributor for General Motors in Europe, AEC is uniquely positioned to provide European customers with access to Cadillac’s most prestigious models. The Escalade V-Series, at the pinnacle of the Escalade range, is designed for discerning drivers who demand superior performance without compromising on style or comfort.

The Escalade is now available to order through AEC’s authorized dealer network across Europe. Customers interested in learning more about pricing and availability can reach out to their local AEC dealer for detailed information.

For more on the Cadillac Escalade V-Series, including features, specifications, and options, visit the official AEC website: https://aecsv.com/cadillac-europe/cadillac-escalade-overview/#v-series.

