Building What’s Next: CONVERGENCE Expands Team for the Creator-Led Era

CONVERGENCE Adds Rehm, Jung

Strategic hires position CONVERGENCE to lead the next wave of creator-led media, talent management, and cultural brand partnerships.

With a vision to run point in the race towards the intersection of creators, content, and commerce, CONVERGENCE is cementing its status as a next-gen player reshaping the media and talent landscape.” — Charles Ifegwu

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CONVERGENCE , the cutting-edge creator management and media ventures studio based in Los Angeles, is expanding its leadership ranks with the addition of two senior appointments: Eric Rehm as Head of Partnerships and Stacy Jung as Talent Director.With a vision to run point in the race towards the intersection of creators, content , and commerce, CONVERGENCE is cementing its status as a next-gen player reshaping the media and talent landscape. These strategic additions bring expertise from top-tier organizations and signal the company’s ambitions to lead the evolution of creator-first media.Rehm joins from The Fifth, the News Corp-owned creative and culture agency based at FOX Studios, where he led partnerships with brands like Amazon, ESPN, Instacart, among others. His background also includes high-impact roles at The Mill, the award-winning creative studio within Technicolor, where he helped legacy brands navigate new media terrain.“In a world where attention is currency and the media landscape is quickly evolving, I’m thrilled to harness these new realities to build the creator brands and media of tomorrow while helping legacy brands show up in ways that truly resonate,” said Rehm.Stacy Jung, who also arrives from The Fifth, steps in to support driving growth and evolution of CONVERGENCE’s talent management practice. With a resume that includes roles at FX, ATTN:, and Viacom, Jung brings a dynamic blend of creative insight and operational excellence to the table.“There are so many avenues for creator talent to flourish in the era we’re in now. Oftentimes, the difference between those opportunities manifesting or not is an honest effort,” said Jung. “I’m proud to be that person, and to help build a talent practice that’s as ambitious as the people we represent.”As the lines blur between content, commerce, and community, creator-led media is no longer the future—it’s the now. With Rehm and Jung joining the ranks, CONVERGENCE is doubling down on its mission to lead at the forefront of this cultural and commercial shift.“There’s no better sign of where a company is going—and how it serves its partners—than the people inside it,” said CONVERGENCE CEO Charles Ifegwu. “With Eric and Stacy onboard, all signals point to progress and positivity. And the momentum is undeniable.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.