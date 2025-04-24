Convergence Officially Launches to Power the Next Era of the Creator Economy

Convergence Founder & CEO, Charles Ifegwu

The Los Angeles-based talent management company and media venture studio presses play on creator management and content development.

This company is born from the belief that creators are the businesses and media companies of tomorrow."” — Charles Ifegwu

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Convergence, a creator management, media development, and venture studio , today announced its official launch. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the company is building a 360-degree economic engine designed to drive success for creators, creator-led brands, and media companies looking to thrive in the ever-evolving creator economy Founded by longtime advertising and media veteran Charles Ifegwu, Convergence is uniquely positioned to bring structure, strategy, and scalability to an industry increasingly defined by creators as cultural and business powerhouses.“This company is born from the belief that creators are the businesses and media companies of tomorrow,” said Ifegwu, CEO of Convergence. “But there’s a clear gap in the market for a partner that both sees the world that way and has the real infrastructure to support it.”Convergence bridges that gap by combining the full-service capabilities of a traditional agency—strategy, creative, production, and performance—with media development expertise. The studio is purpose-built to help creators and creator-facing brands unlock new opportunities, launch scalable ventures, and grow long-term equity across platforms and formats.“The future is bright for those who hold the attention of engaged audiences,” continued Ifegwu. “We don’t believe that attention should stop at social channels. We’re here to build and maximize those opportunities—whether through content, commerce, or entirely new businesses.”The West Hollywood-based company will serve as a hub for original content development, including creator-led series, podcasts, brand IP, and other media ventures. With a growing talent roster and a team of veterans from top agencies, brands, and production houses, Convergence is poised to help clients navigate, innovate, and lead within the creator economy.“I couldn’t be more excited about what comes next,” said Ifegwu. “Frankly, next is now—and Convergence is here to lead.”

