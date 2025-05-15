Labworks USA Expands Nationwide Partner Program, With New Revenue Opportunities for Transportation-Focused Businesses

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Labworks USA, a leading DOT-compliant drug and alcohol testing consortium, is proud to announce the expansion of its nationwide Partner Program. This initiative invites businesses in the transportation, trucking, and logistics sector to join a collaborative network aimed at simplifying compliance and enhancing safety across the industry.With a robust network of over 20,000 collection sites nationwide, Labworks USA ensures that carriers, owner-operators, and safety-sensitive employers have seamless access to essential testing services. The company's expansive reach facilitates timely and efficient compliance with DOT and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) regulations.Partner Program Highlights:- Cross-Promotion Opportunities: Partners benefit from exposure across Labworks USA's digital platforms, including social media shoutouts, website banner placements, and audio features in promotional streams.- Referral Revenue: Earn commissions through a direct referral program. Partners receive unique referral links or branded landing pages to track successful sign-ups, with bonuses provided for each new member enrolled.- White-Labeled Solutions: For businesses seeking a more integrated approach, Labworks USA offers white-labeled signup pages and customizable discount structures, allowing partners to present tailored solutions to their clientele.- Marketing Support: Access a library of ready-to-use content, sample posts, and templates. Partners also receive coaching from Labworks USA's marketing team to optimize outreach and engagement strategies.Labworks USA"Our Partner Program is designed to foster mutual growth and success,". "By collaborating with industry-focused businesses, we aim to extend our reach and provide unparalleled compliance solutions to a broader audience." - Labworks USA Team

