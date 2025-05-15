READI Collect Expands to Over 1,100 Collectors Nationwide and Launches Version 2.0 of Its Industry-Leading App

The Readi Collect System Readi Collect Endorsement by Intellenet Coverage Map

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- READI Collect, a pioneer in mobile drug and alcohol testing solutions, proudly announces two significant milestones: the expansion of its mobile collector network to over 1,100 certified professionals across the United States and the release of Version 2.0 of its innovative mobile application.With this expansion, READI Collect now boasts one of the largest networks of certified mobile collectors in the nation, ensuring rapid and reliable testing services for employers, particularly those adhering to Department of Transportation (DOT) regulations. The enhanced network facilitates quicker response times and broader coverage, enabling more efficient post-accident and scheduled testing.The newly released Version 2.0 of the READI Collect app introduces several user-centric features designed to streamline the testing process:1. Enhanced User Interface: A more intuitive design for easier navigation and scheduling.2. Real-Time Tracking: Improved GPS capabilities for monitoring collector arrival times.3. Comprehensive Reporting: Detailed reports with time-stamped data and digital documentation.These advancements aim to provide employers with a seamless experience, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and promoting workplace safety."Our growth to over 1,100 collectors and the launch of Version 2.0 represent our commitment to providing unparalleled service in the mobile testing industry," "We are dedicated to leveraging technology to meet the evolving needs of our clients." - Readi Collect Team

