CSR Europe Launches 2025 European Sustainable Industry Summit: A Call for Business-Led Action and Smarter Regulation

CSR Europe convenes leaders in Mechelen to explore how smarter regulation and business action can turn sustainability into competitive advantage.

This is not just another conference—it is a critical moment to refocus the sustainability agenda on business performance and impact.” — Stefan Crets, Executive Director of CSR Europe.

BELGIUM, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSR Europe is proud to announce the European Sustainable Industry Summit 2025, taking place on 24–25 June at the Lamot Congress and Heritage Centre, in Mechelen, Belgium. Under the theme "Turning Sustainability into a Business Advantage?", the Summit will convene over 200 Chief Sustainability Officers (CSOs), business leaders, EU policymakers, and civil society organisations to address one central question: How can sustainability create value, drive competitiveness, fuel innovation, and support long-term growth in Europe?

As Europe enters a new phase of economic and regulatory transformation, the Summit will offer a platform to examine how companies can move beyond compliance and translate ESG commitments into practical business value. The event will explore how smarter regulation, market-based incentives, and cross-sector collaboration can together accelerate a sustainable and competitive European economy.

The Summit will also mark the official release of the CSO Network’s Discussion Paper on Better Regulation and Implementation, informed by direct interviews with Chief Sustainability Officers across Europe. Building on the first phase of work—the Business Vision and Actionable Recommendations report, which gathered insights from over 10,000 companies—this new publication focuses on strengthening EU regulatory frameworks and improving practical implementation to unlock the business value of sustainability.

The Discussion Paper reflects CSO perspectives on proposed changes to EU sustainability regulations, including the Omnibus simplification package, and presents concrete pathways for creating a regulatory environment that aligns sustainability with competitiveness, innovation, and long-term growth.

The programme will include a combination of high-level plenaries, thematic roundtable discussions and CSOs meetings. Topics to be covered range from board-level accountability, materiality assessments, and climate transition planning, to just transition frameworks, and the role of inclusive leadership in shaping a sustainable economy.

A central thread running through the discussions will be the role of policy in enabling a business-led sustainability transformation. The Summit will call for phased implementation of new legislative requirements, and incentives for early adopters. The goal is to strike the right balance between ambition and feasibility, ensuring that regulation empowers innovation and practical transformation.

The European Chief Sustainability Officers (CSO) Network, initiated by CSR Europe, will meet in person during the Summit for closed-door strategic exchanges. These sessions will provide a space for corporate leaders to align on shared challenges, develop common positions, and strengthen their collective voice in shaping the future of European sustainability policy and market expectations.

Speakers will include executive representatives from European institutions, multinational corporations, national partner organisations, financial institutions, and thought leaders in responsible business and public affairs.

"Europe must remain the most attractive global destination for sustainable innovation and investment," said Peter Horsten, Senior Manager at CSR Europe. "This Summit is where we bring together the key voices and define how sustainability can continue to drive industrial strength, economic growth, and job creation."

CSR Europe invites sustainability professionals, policymakers, investors, and civil society actors to register for the event. Early bird registration is now open, with special access provided for CSR Europe members, associated partners, and affiliates.

Event Details:

Date: 24–25 June 2025

Venue: Lamot Lamot Congress and Heritage Centre, Mechelen, Belgium

Registration: https://www.csreurope.org/summit-2025

About CSR Europe:

CSR Europe is the leading European business network for corporate sustainability and responsibility. Through its community of over 10,000 companies, CSR Europe facilitates collaboration between businesses, policymakers, and civil society to accelerate the just and green transition. Its mission is to enable companies to lead the transformation toward sustainable business models and to co-create smart regulatory environments that reward performance, resilience, and innovation.

