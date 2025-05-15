Deputy Minister Andries Nel and Mapaseka Steve Letsike host media roundtable on national SOGIESC Strategy (2023–2027), 16 May

Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr. Andries Nel, together with Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Ms. Mapaseka Steve Letsike, will host a media roundtable discussion on Friday, 16 May 2025. The event will take place at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) headquarters in Pretoria.

The roundtable forms part of South Africa’s commemoration of the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia (IDAHOBIT), which is observed globally on 17 May each year to raise awareness about the discrimination and violence faced by persons of diverse Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression, and Sex Characteristics (SOGIESC).

The discussion will focus on the revised National Intervention Strategy on SOGIESC 2023 -2027, a key policy framework guiding South Africa’s coordinated, multi-sectoral response to violence, discrimination, and inequality experienced by persons of diverse SOGIESC.

This year’s IDAHOBIT theme, “The Power of Communities,” underscores the vital role of community-led efforts in combating intolerance and advancing the human rights of persons of diverse SOGIESC.

The roundtable aims to:

Promote broader public understanding of the NIS on SOGIESC and its pillars of implementation;

Facilitate inclusive dialogue between government, media, civil society, and community stakeholders;

And encourage accurate, respectful and empowering media narratives that foster tolerance and solidarity.

Details of the roundtable discussion:

Date: Friday, 16 May 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: GCIS Auditorium, Pretoria

RSVP: Media representatives are kindly requested to confirm attendance by contacting Mr Themba Thobela

Cell:076 095 6555

Mr Victor Phala

Cell:084 888 5162.

Media Enquiries:

Ms Kgalalelo Masibi, Spokesperson: Department of Justice and Constitutional Development

Cell: +27 (0)65 747 0323

#GovZAUpdates

