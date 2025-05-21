CSR Europe Launches European Sustainable Industry Summit 2025 in Belgium

CSR Europe Industry Summit 2025 CSR Europe Logo Lamot Congress and Heritage Centre, Mechelen

A high-level Summit in Mechelen, Belgium to shape the future of sustainability, competitiveness, and smarter EU regulation.

This is not just another conference—it is a critical moment to refocus the sustainability agenda on business performance and impact.” — Stefan Crets, Executive Director of CSR Europe.

BELGIUM, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSR Europe is proud to announce the European Sustainable Industry Summit 2025, taking place on 24–25 June at the Lamot Congress and Heritage Centre in Mechelen, Belgium.

Under the theme “Turning Sustainability into a Business Advantage”, the Summit will gather over 200 Chief Sustainability Officers (CSOs), corporate leaders, EU policymakers, and civil society organisations to explore how sustainability can drive long-term business growth, innovation, and competitiveness.

As European industries face mounting regulatory and economic pressures, the Summit offers a timely platform to rethink ESG strategies, not as compliance tools, but as drivers of resilience and performance. Key topics will include smarter EU regulation, market-based incentives, and cross-sector collaboration to accelerate a just and green transition.

A major milestone at the Summit will be the release of the CSO Network’s Discussion Paper on Better Regulation and Implementation, based on direct consultations with sustainability leaders across Europe. This new publication builds on the Business Vision and Actionable Recommendations report and presents practical strategies to strengthen EU regulatory frameworks and accelerate implementation.

Event Details:

Date: 24–25 June 2025

Venue: Lamot Lamot Congress and Heritage Centre, Mechelen, Belgium

Registration: https://www.csreurope.org/summit-2025

About CSR Europe:

CSR Europe is the leading European business network for corporate sustainability and responsibility. Through its community of over 10,000 companies, CSR Europe facilitates collaboration between businesses, policymakers, and civil society to accelerate the just and green transition. Its mission is to enable companies to lead the transformation toward sustainable business models and to co-create smart regulatory environments that reward performance, resilience, and innovation.

