From Scale to Precision: Richard Dailly Joins Compliancia Intelligence as Senior Partner

You can’t claim discretion is in your DNA and then slap your name on a Formula One car. That’s the contradiction in large firms. We stay under the radar—where good intelligence belongs.” — Richard Dailly

BANGKOK, THAILAND, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligence and investigations executive Richard Dailly has joined the Swiss-owned boutique investigative firm Compliancia as Senior Partner and Advisor, bringing decades of regional and global expertise to the firm’s Southeast Asian operations.Previously a senior executive at global risk consultancy Kroll Associates, where he ultimately led the firm’s Southeast Asia practice from Singapore, Dailly's move marks a return to agile, high-impact advisory work in a rapidly evolving market.A Returns to His Professional Roots in AsiaDailly’s career began in government service at the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office before transitioning to Kroll in 2005.“I joined Kroll in London when it was still relatively small,” he recalls. “Over time, I helped establish its India presence and led the Southeast Asia team from Singapore. But I slowly realized I had become a tiny cog in a global behemoth.”His departure from Kroll was followed by a stint in-house with a major European corporate, but the pull of Asia—and the dynamic, client-centric nature of consultancy—drew him back.“The work was interesting, but I missed Asia. Consulting is intellectually varied and every day presents something new. I was ready for the next chapter.”Why Compliancia?At the end of 2024, a meeting with Compliancia’s management convinced Dailly of a perfect match between his background and the firm’s vision.“Compliancia had everything I was looking for: local roots, high standards, and global ambition. I bring decades of relationships with blue-chip clients and experts across Asia. The synergy was natural.”The Boutique Advantage in Business Intelligence Dailly’s move underscores a growing trend in the investigations and intelligence industry: a pivot from scale to precision.“The difference in deliverable quality between us and global firms is negligible. But we have a critical advantage: flexibility. We can make real-time decisions without corporate bottlenecks. There’s no need to wake up New York or London for approval from someone unfamiliar with regional nuances.”He notes that Compliancia offers many of the same services as multinational firms, but with sharper agility and discretion.“You can’t claim discretion is in your DNA and then slap your name on a Formula One car. That’s the contradiction in large firms. We stay under the radar—where good intelligence belongs.”About ComplianciaCompliancia is a Swiss-owned boutique business intelligence and investigations firm based in Bangkok, Thailand. It provides discreet, high-quality, and flexible investigative services to corporate clients across Asia. Its core practice areas include due diligence, litigation support, fraud investigations, business partner vetting.

