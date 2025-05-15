MITRE National Range. Credit: MITRE. Pierce Aerospace provides Affordable Airspace Awareness through Remote ID drone detection. Pierce Aerospace launched the YR1 Remote ID Sensor in September 2024. The YR1 can be installed in fixed site or mobile configurations.

Pierce Aerospace and MITRE Partner to Advance Remote ID Research and Development

MITRE is proud to partner with Pierce Aerospace to advance critical initiatives in homeland and national security.” — Yosry Barsoum

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pierce Aerospace announced that it has executed a memorandum of understanding with MITRE to advance research and the state of the art of unmanned aircraft system (UAS) remote identification. The new collaboration between Pierce Aerospace and MITRE will see Pierce Aerospace’s Remote ID sensors installed at the MITRE National Range for remote identification and UAS-related research purposes. The two organizations also will collaborate to advance airspace detection, UAS/autonomy operations, and homeland security capabilities.“MITRE has always been at the forefront of supporting the public safety sector and the United States through their research and development in support of the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Transportation,” said Aaron Pierce, chief executive officer, Pierce Aerospace. “We previously engaged with MITRE in testing and evaluation of our Remote ID sensors and capabilities. It made logical sense to further the relationship so we can continue to advance research and development with MITRE in support of the public safety sector and the U.S. government, particularly as we continue to advance the state of the art of UAS remote identification.”The new collaboration between Pierce Aerospace and MITRE focuses on using scientific research and experimentation to address real-world challenges from the increased use of unmanned systems. Allowing academia, government, and industry to collaborate on advancing mission priorities through prototyping and experimentation, the MITRE National Range provides an ideal location to learn, develop, and test capabilities to enhance homeland and national security measures that serve the public interest.“MITRE is proud to partner with Pierce Aerospace to advance critical initiatives in homeland and national security. Our mission is to enhance capabilities in ways that are both effective and safe,” said Yosry Barsoum, vice president and director of the Center for Securing the Homeland at MITRE. “By working across industry, federal agencies, and academia, MITRE is uniquely positioned to understand how emerging technologies align with mission objectives. This collaboration between the MITRE National Range and Pierce Aerospace is a vital step in transforming airspace management, ensuring public safety for drone operators and hobbyists, and strengthening our ability to respond to evolving threats.”“In the last year, we’ve advanced our Remote ID capabilities and demonstrated that broadcast Remote ID can serve as a fundamental infrastructure that supports an economical path toward UAS integration into the National Airspace System (NAS),” added Pierce. “With MITRE we intend to continue to push the envelope of research and deliver solutions that aid in the safe and secure integration of drones into the NAS.”About Pierce AerospacePierce Aerospace, a Techstars-backed company, is a dual-use IoT and aerospace company and drone Remote ID service provider focused on robust integration of Remote ID services into the UAS ecosystem. As an industry leader, Pierce Aerospace serves on the FAA’s Drone Safety Team, ASTM F38 Committee on Unmanned Aircraft Systems, and the FAA Detection and Mitigation Advanced Rulemaking Committee. Funds from the U.S. Air Force and the State of Indiana support Pierce Aerospace’s Remote ID technology, which was nominated as Indiana’s Innovation of the Year by Techpoint and awarded first place in Remote ID technology at the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International’s Excellence Awards. Pierce Aerospace was awarded the Techpoint Mira Award as Indiana’s most innovative tech team. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the racing capital of the world. Visit www.pierceaerospace.net About MITREMITRE’s mission-driven teams are dedicated to driving solutions to our nation’s most pressing challenges. As a not-for-profit research and development organization, MITRE’s staff leverage our unique multi-sponsor vantage point, systems expertise, and innovative solutions to ensure the health, prosperity, and security of our nation. www.mitre.org Media: Pierce Aerospace, info@pierceaerospace.netMITRE, Lisa Fasold, media@mitre.org

