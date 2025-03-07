Pierce Aerospace B1 Remote ID Beacon Selected for to DIU’s Blue UAS Framework

The B1 Remote ID Beacon fits nearly all drones on the market and is approved for the Blue UAS Framework. Pierce Aerospace provides Affordable Airspace Awareness through Remote ID drone detection. DIU Blue UAS Logo

Pierce Aerospace announced that DIU selected the company's B1 Remote ID Beacon for the Blue UAS Framework.

The B1 Remote ID Beacon is the only Remote ID Module selected for the Blue UAS Framework” — Aaron Pierce

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pierce Aerospace , a dual-use aerospace technology firm and global leader in UAS Remote Identification technologies, announced that DIU selected the company's B1 Remote ID Beacon for the Blue UAS Framework . The B1 will begin the NDAA and cyber security verification process required to join the Blue UAS Framework Authority to Operate (ATO)."The B1 Remote ID Beacon is the only Remote ID Module selected for the Blue UAS Framework," said Aaron Pierce, CEO of Pierce Aerospace. "The B1's selection by DIU is an honor, and we look forward to continuing to support our federal, public safety, and professional commercial customers across the country with the new designation as the only Blue UAS Remote ID Module on the market."The B1 Remote ID Beacon has repeatedly demonstrated its status as the top-performing Remote ID module in industry and government-sponsored evaluations. The B1's high performance is trusted for national security missions and has contributed to recovering UAS airframes and sensors after mishaps. The B1 is regularly utilized by public safety and professional operators, including the film industry. The B1's design excels at high speeds and with most drones with anti-collision sensors that traditionally present compatibility issues with attached payloads."There are numerous use cases for DOD end users to employ the B1 during training and in National Guard missions," said Pierce. "Blue UAS flown by the DOD don't always come equipped with Remote ID, which makes training and coordinated flight operations challenging in natural disaster responses. As part of the Blue UAS Framework, the B1 can more easily be acquired to help keep track of drones in training missions and ease coordination in complex airspace for disaster response missions. The B1 allows DOD operators to squawk Remote ID when it matches mission parameters.""The B1's addition to the Blue UAS Framework demonstrates our company's commitment to creating high-quality products and services for our customers," said Pierce. "Pierce Aerospace started pioneering Remote ID in 2017. Our commitment and insight ensures that we consistently produce the highest quality Remote ID products on the market."The Blue UAS Framework is a list of Interoperable, NDAA-compliant UAS components and software that provide options for Government and industry partners. The Framework provides advanced capabilities to sUAS developers and reduces risk for government customers. It includes critical components, sub-components, modules & software.DIU selected 23 platforms and 14 unique components for NDAA verification out of 369 proposals from companies in the U.S. and 18 other countries that applied to participate in the refresh challenge.About Pierce AerospacePierce Aerospace, a Techstars-backed company, is a dual-use IoT and aerospace company and drone Remote ID service provider focused on robust integration of Remote ID services into the UAS ecosystem. As an Industry Leader, Pierce Aerospace serves on the FAA's Drone Safety Team, ASTM F38 Committee on Unmanned Aircraft Systems, and the FAA Detection and Mitigation Advanced Rulemaking Committee. Funds from the U.S. Air Force and the State of Indiana support Pierce Aerospace's Remote ID technology, which was nominated as Indiana's Innovation of the Year by Techpoint and awarded first place in Remote ID technology at AUVSI's Excellence Awards. Pierce Aerospace was awarded the Techpoint Mira Award as Indiana's most innovative tech team. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the racing capital of the world. Visit www.pierceaerospace.net

