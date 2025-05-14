Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,059 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,236 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 217, Communities Helping Invest through Property and Improvements Needed for Veterans Act of 2025

H.R. 217 would expand and extend a program that authorizes the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to accept donations of real property and improvements from nonfederal entities. Under the bill, VA also would be authorized to accept donations of minor construction and nonrecurring maintenance projects to support the development and upkeep of VA medical facilities. Because those in-kind donations are property rather than monetary contributions, they are not reflected in the federal budget. Additionally, the bill would extend the program, which expires in December 2026, by five years.

VA is authorized to accept real property donations and in-kind support through other authorities, including enhanced-use leases, which have sometimes resulted in implicit or explicit commitments to make future payments. Those arrangements, when they rely on future appropriations, constitute contract authority and are classified as direct spending.

The authority for the program includes restrictions that may prevent VA from making such commitments. Based on VA’s implementation of the program to date, CBO expects the department is unlikely to enter arrangements that would create future obligations or result in significant costs. Thus, CBO estimates that enacting this bill would increase direct spending by an insignificant amount.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Noah Callahan. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

Phillip L. Swagel

Director, Congressional Budget Office

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H.R. 217, Communities Helping Invest through Property and Improvements Needed for Veterans Act of 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more