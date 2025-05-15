APV, a Leader in Government AI Innovation, Announces Manuel Miranda as Chief AI & Growth Officer

Manuel Miranda, Chief AI & Growth Officer, APV

Miranda to lead APV’s AI strategy and innovation efforts, building on award-winning federal solutions and proven growth leadership.

Manuel has driven impactful AI/AR solutions for federal clients like the Air Force. His tech vision and team-scaling success will fuel APV’s continued innovation and growth in the public sector.” — Nandita Gududuri, President of APV

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A P Ventures, LLC (APV), a mission-driven powerhouse that transforms organizations through advanced technology and innovative IT solutions, is thrilled to announce Manuel Miranda as Chief AI & Growth Officer. The new role underscores APV’s focus on scaling artificial intelligence (AI) to transform mission delivery.Mr. Miranda’s passion for technology, especially AI, has been instrumental in advancing the work of APV’s Emerging Technology Lab (ETL), where he has led the development of multiple AI use cases, several of which are now successfully implemented for federal clients. He recognizes AI's transformative role in accelerating efficiency and automation, helping agencies do more with less. In collaboration with the ETL team, he also co-led the development of the AR Incident Commander/AI Mentor game with the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC). This AI-driven augmented reality platform enhances emergency response training and has earned national recognition for innovation, including: 2025 ACT-IAC Innovation Champion Award – Honoring the most forward-thinking use of emerging technologies in government.• 2025 FORUM Innovation Award – Recognizing cutting-edge programs that push boundaries and improve federal mission outcomes.In this role, Miranda will lead the strategic deployment of AI across APV’s service offerings, ensuring responsible innovation that delivers measurable results. He will also oversee growth initiatives, focusing on expanding federal partnerships and modernizing client solutions.“Manuel has led some of our most impactful AI initiatives, including award-winning AI/AR training solutions for our Air Force customer, AFCEC,” said Nandita Gududuri, President of APV. “His ability to pair cutting-edge technology with scalable teams has been key to our success, and we’re excited to see him drive our AI vision forward.”APV’s tagline—“People + Technology = Innovation”—captures its belief that meaningful progress happens when human expertise and advanced technology combine to solve real-world challenges. This approach continues to drive APV’s mission to Always Provide Value.About APVAPV is a results-driven government technology partner specializing in AI/ML, data architecture, automation, cloud services, low-code solutions, and Agile DevSecOps. Since 2007, we’ve delivered scalable, high-impact solutions across 70+ prime contracts—earning top ratings, strong client trust, and a reputation for innovation in the public sector.Learn more at www.apvit.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.