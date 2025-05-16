'Really the 1': SUMiT and Millyz Join Forces on New Single, Blanco 7 Tour

SUMiT X Millyz - "Really the 1" SUMiT X Millyz - "Really the 1" Album Art SUMiT X Millyz - "Really the 1" - Team Photo. Executive Producer Danny DiRoberto (bottom right)

"Really the 1" by SUMiT and Millyz is out now. Get your tickets today to see SUMiT live on the Millyz Blanco 7 Tour.

It's about choosing your path and going all in” — SUMiT

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SUMiT , an emerging powerhouse from Worcester, MA, is stepping into the spotlight in a major way. Today, he released a high-profile collaboration, "Really the 1," a powerful, lyrically-driven track featuring platinum-certified rapper Millyz , known for his sharp storytelling and blazing run with the Blanco series. The single was executive produced by Danny DiRoberto, released by SUMiT // DNT Entertainment , and distributed by The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment.Crafted over a rich, soulful beat by producer Cold Spring Motel, the track serves as a lyrical declaration from two artists rooted in Massachusetts, SUMiT representing Worcester and Millyz from Cambridge, both claiming their space at the top with introspection, grit, and refined penmanship.The track opens with SUMiT delivering two vivid, emotionally layered verses that blur the line between bold confidence and introspective reflection. His wordplay tackles themes like deception, ambition, and moral contradiction, all grounded in personal experience. Millyz follows with a verse that brings focus and weight, adding another level of sharpness to a song that's as much about identity as it is about skill."We both Really the 1 though," the two proclaim in the hook, a moment of shared arrival, not competition."This record is a turning point," says SUMiT. "It's about alignment, everything came together when it needed to. The beat, the message, the connection with Millyz. It all finally happened, and we got to do it right."Inspired by engagement rings, the cover art subtly underscores the concept of commitment, whether to a person, purpose, or passion. "It's about choosing your path and going all in," SUMiT explains.The "Really the 1" video dropped in tandem with the single and features a clean, performance-focused aesthetic, direct, confident, and intentional. There are no frills, no flash, and just two elite lyricists commanding the camera.The official music video for "Really the 1" is now live on SUMiT's official artist YouTube channel."Really the 1" marks the beginning of a bigger wave for SUMiT, who will join Millyz on his upcoming Blanco 7 Tour this summer. The collaboration has also spawned a follow-up single, "Super Nice," featuring Dave East, further cementing SUMiT's growing reach and credibility in hip-hop.For fans of Dave East, Jadakiss, and Mac Miller, SUMiT offers something both familiar and fresh, witty, grounded, and emotionally real."There's no limit to what's possible," SUMiT says. "I've been grinding for a long time. This feels like the start of something big. And I'm grateful to everyone helping make it happen."Track Details:Song: Really the 1Primary Artists: SUMiT, MillyzUPC: 199350523236ISRC: QM6P42547495Release Date: 5.16.25Label: SUMiT // DNT EntertainmentListen Link: https://ffm.to/sumitxmillyzreallythe1 Credits:Executive Produced By: Danny DiRobertoBeat Produced By: Cold Spring MotelRecorded, Mixed, & Mastered By: Cold Spring MotelCover Art By: DootbeatsVideo Production Co: RipeTanjerinesVideo Directed By: Dom BrunoVideo Produced By: Nic Violets and Nick SheehanVideo Post Production: Matt BarrettoVideo Edited By: Thomas Taugher and Jakob OwensExecutive Produced By: Danny DiRobertoMORE ABOUT SUMiT:SUMiT is an artist from Worcester, MA, known for his captivating passion and creative genius. Since his 2020 debut EP, "Stimulus: A Socially Distant EP," he has released over 60 songs independently and collaborated with industry heavyweights such as Fabolous, Sean Kingston, The Hoodies, OT the Real, Dave East, Millyz, Termanology, and others, showcasing his ability to blend insightful lyricism with diverse musical styles.SUMiT's live performances have taken him across the US to Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, and Providence, where he's graced stages and shared bills with artists such as Fabolous, Rick Ross, Soulja Boy, Cappella Grey, and Jay Critch. SUMiT opened for The LOX in Providence on February 22, 2025, and showcased at SXSW 2025. He will support Millyz's upcoming Blanco 7 Tour in the summer of 2025.SUMiT continues to uplift and inspire his audience with his heartfelt and genuine artistry, authenticity, and innovation in hip-hop. He remains deeply connected to his roots and family, driven by a mission to spread a message of hope and perseverance through his music.CONNECT WITH SUMiT:Website: https://sumitmusic.com/ Instagram/TikTok/Twitter: @summitmusicofficialYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SUMiTMusicOfficialChannel Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6OnYGWlV33x3CvDAcQTLOg?si=yx_3JQeXQNyQTC6-3-UluA&nd=1&dlsi=debd3665dbcc48fa Bands In Town: https://www.bandsintown.com/a/15576237-sumit?came_from=257&utm_medium=web&utm_source=home&utm_campaign=search_bar For additional information or for Interview requests, please contact DNT Entertainment.###

SUMiT X Millyz - "Really the 1" (Official Video)

