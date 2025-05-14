Kern River opinion appealed to state Supreme Court

Groups trying to bring water back to the dry Kern River bed through Bakersfield have petitioned the California Supreme Court to review an appeals court decision that knocked down an order that had kept flows going for a few months last year.

