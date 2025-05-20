Structural and Civil Forensic Engineering Expert Marcor Platt of MarcorSEN Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SOUTH JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever wonder why buildings and skyscrapers can stand during earthquakes, floods, and even hurricanes? How is it that bridges don't collapse under the weight and fatigue of thousands of cars and heavy trucks per day, and millions of vehicles per year? Who ensures the structural and functional integrity of our built environment? That is the domain of civil and structural engineers. Unfortunately, due to inherent or man-made defects, unforeseen natural hazards, or – more frequently – a combination of the two, infrastructure failures do occur worldwide. Whether its roof, wall, or even foundation failure or bridge superstructure, substructure, or even river channel failure, when infrastructure breaks down, serious consequences often follow. Who evaluates and determines the cause of these failures and ultimately enables us to learn from them? That is the domain of civil and structural forensic engineers.

Marcor Platt is a recognized civil and structural engineer and forensic expert. His professional work spans both design and failure analysis. Due to his multifaceted professional experience, he has a unique perspective and is sought after for challenging designs and difficult investigations. He is also sought after to provide expert testimony in legal matters.

Structural and civil engineers like Marcor analyze complex phenomena and creates resilient designs. They seal plans and calculations for contractors and cities to help ensure safety and stability of buildings, bridges, and other structures. They assess potential for deterioration, environmental hazards, demand and capacity, and other factors involved in securing a safe infrastructure. Ultimately, these engineers are tasked with the safety and stability of our built environment.

Forensic engineers like Marcor apply engineering principles to determine the cause of accidents, failures, and other incidents. In this role, forensic engineers are also often called upon to provide expert testimony in legal proceedings. As a forensic engineer and expert witness, Marcor has conducted between 800 and 1,000 investigations, written and sealed over 750 forensic reports, and testified in multiple cases in deposition and trial at the county, city, state, and federal levels.

As they are responsible for the public safety, and even individual life safety, civil and structural engineers maintain high standards and strive for excellence in every project. Marcor believes in “excellence through integrity” and brings honesty and scientific curiosity to every project and study he undertakes. He founded his own company, MarcorSEN Engineering, in order to focus on meaningful projects that help people, and to which he can dedicate a high level of quality. He is currently pursuing a Ph.D. to increase his expertise and also, hopefully someday, to teach and train future engineers in a university setting. He hopes to inspire future engineers and instill the same values in them which he practices and has found to be essential. We must have engineers committed to integrity, high moral standards, excellence, and accountability. Our built environment and ultimately our life-safety depends on it.

Close Up recently featured Marcor Platt in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday May 14th at 11am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-structural-and-civil/id1785721253?i=1000708503839

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-structural-and-275594916/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3oAcE1NFpfeKXk72xxfL0s

For more information, visit www.marcorforensicexpert.com

