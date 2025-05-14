Irwinton, Wilkinson County, GA (May 14, 2025) – The GBI has arrested and charged Jamel Mikal Ashley, age 46, of Danville, Wilkinson County, GA, with Aggravated Assault and Cruelty to Children.

On May 12, 2025, the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations of aggravated assault involving a Wilkinson County Middle School teacher and a student in Irwinton, GA. The investigation confirmed that while in a classroom and employed at a Wilkinson County Middle School, Ashley approached a student and held a pair of scissors to the student’s throat.

Ashley has been booked into the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office at 478-946-2411 or the GBI regional investigative office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.