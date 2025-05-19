Western Australia’s Minprovise Modernises Rostering Through Partnership with Cru Software

Minprovise Workforce Team Cru Software Logo - Rostering and Scheduling for Resources Industry

Minprovise replaces legacy systems with Cru Software’s intelligent rostering platform to boost efficiency across complex Perth-based operations.

We are excited to partner with Cru Software. Their automated rostering supports our goals to improve efficiency, optimise resources and reduce administrative time for better client service.” — Minprovise Workforce Team

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minprovise, a company offering specialist on-site maintenance, projects, remediation, access and scaffolding services, full fabrication capabilities and equipment supply, has joined forces with Cru Software, a premier provider of automated rostering solutions. This strategic partnership is set to revolutionise Minprovise's approach to workforce management by replacing their legacy systems with Cru Software’s advanced, automated platform, aimed at increasing resource utilisation and reducing administrative time.

Minprovise’s commitment to embracing technology reflects its dedication to delivering exceptional service quality and maximising operational efficiency. By integrating Cru Software’s innovative rostering capabilities, Minprovise is poised to streamline its processes, enhance workforce agility, and optimise project outcomes.

In their pursuit for continuous improvements, Minprovise identified the need for a sophisticated rostering solution capable of handling the complex requirements of resources and projects management. Cru Software, with its specialised expertise in the mining, oil & gas, and industrial sectors, emerged as the ideal.

In announcing the partnership, Minprovise shared, "We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with Cru Software. Their capabilities in automated rostering systems align with our forward-thinking objectives to enhance business efficiency, optimise resource allocation, and minimise administrative time to better serve our clients' needs".

For Cru Software, this partnership is an opportunity to showcase the adaptability and efficacy of its solutions in some of the most demanding industry environments. By simplifying rostering processes, Cru Software is set to empower Minprovise with the tools necessary to thrive in a competitive landscape.

Cru Software CEO, Jason Cameron, said:

We’re thrilled to partner with Minprovise—a business known for their fast-moving operations, large-scale workforce, and dynamic working environment. The volume of data and operational complexity truly puts our solution to the test—and that’s exactly where we thrive. Their team has already played a hands-on role in helping to shape our platform through valuable insights, industry focused feedback to enhance key features and functionality. This collaboration is a powerful example of customer-led innovation delivering real-world impact.”

This collaboration signals a promising advancement for industries that rely on precision and operational prowess, as Minprovise and Cru Software together set new standards for excellence and efficiency.

About Minprovise

Minprovise is a total solutions provider, offering specialist on-site maintenance, projects, remediation, access and scaffolding services, supported by full fabrication capabilities and the supply of equipment and products throughout Australia. With a strong presence in Perth, Karratha and Port Hedland in Western Australia, and Mackay in Queensland, Minprovise can effectively serves the mining, oil & gas, and construction sectors throughout Australia and beyond. Learn more about Minprovise at www.minprovise.com.au

About Cru Software

Built to anticipate the needs of the world’s most complex workforces, CRU Software strives to deliver products that maximise resource utilisation so businesses can make the most of every day.

Learn more about CRU Software: Cru Software | Home

About CRU Rostering

Timesaving, intelligent, automated rostering software that can manage workers from anywhere. Rapidly create rosters in minutes. With CRU Rostering can manage an entire workforce roster from a single platform, no matter where workers are located. CRU Rostering helps the most complex businesses simplify the rostering process and focus on growth.



Learn more about CRU Rostering: CRU Rostering.

