Ellico Partners with Cru Software to simplify workforce management in North Queensland

Cru Software Mobile Rostering Worker App

Cru Software has transformed our workforce planning—boosting efficiency, saving time, and streamlining comms. We’re excited for what’s ahead with the CRU team!” — Tayla Miller, Workforce Coordinator at Ellico

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’re excited to announce a new partnership between Cru Software and Ellico, a locally owned and operated business in North Queensland offering a comprehensive range of services, including Electrical, Instrumentation, Automotive, Fabrication, Heavy Mechanical Maintenance, Installations, Servicing, Repairs, and Labour Hire. Who proudly serve clients across the Bowen Basin and Whitsundays regions in sectors such as mining, sugar and heavy commercial industries.

Ellico has a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, reliable services, and its decision to partner with Cru Software underscores its commitment to enhancing efficiency and embracing innovation. Amidst the growing market trend towards digital transformation, this collaboration is set to bring significant improvements to their operations by streamlining workforce management and improving resource allocation through Cru Software’s advanced rostering solution.

Both companies are eager to see the positive impact this partnership will have on Ellico's processes. By adopting Cru Software, Ellico is taking proactive steps toward modernising its operations, which will lead to better service delivery and operational efficiency throughout North Queensland.

“Cru Software's ability to automate and optimise our workforce management has been exactly what we needed to enhance our operational efficiency and maintain exceptional service standards. Since implementing CRU into our planning and mobilisation process, we've already seen significant improvements in time optimisation in planning/scheduling and a streamlined communication process with our employees. We look forward to a forever evolving relationship with the CRU team!” – Tayla Miller, Workforce Coordinator at Ellico.

Cru Software is equally excited about the collaboration and the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in Ellico's operations.

"Partnering with forward-thinking companies like Ellico is at the heart of our mission at Cru Software. We're committed to helping businesses unlock their full potential through intelligent workforce management solutions that address real-world challenges. We're thrilled to see Ellico already experiencing tangible benefits and look forward to supporting their continued growth and success in North Queensland." - Jason Cameron, CEO of Cru Software.

This partnership represents a shared commitment to driving progress and innovation in the region.

About Ellico

Ellico is a leading provider of electrical and instrumentation services in North Queensland, delivering trusted, high-quality solutions to industries across the region.

About Cru Software

Built to anticipate the needs of the world’s most complex workforces, CRU Software strives to deliver products that maximise resource utilisation so businesses can make the most of every day.

Learn more about CRU Software: Cru Software | Home

About CRU Rostering

Time-saving, intelligent, automated rostering software that can manage workers from anywhere. Rapidly create rosters in minutes. With CRU Rostering can manage an entire workforce roster from a single platform, no matter where workers are located. CRU Rostering helps the most complex businesses simplify the rostering process and focus on growth.

Learn more about CRU Rostering: CRU Rostering.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.