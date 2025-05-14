Partner Real Estate to Host Live Agent Conversion Workshop in Arcadia: Turning Leads into Closings with a Proven System

ARCADIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partner Real Estate is doubling down on what many brokerages are still struggling to figure out: how to consistently convert leads into loyal clients. On Thursday, May 29, the company will host a live Agent Conversion Workshop at the Arcadia Association of REALTORS®, offering agents an inside look at the systems and scripts top performers are using to drive transactions in 2025.

📍 Location: Arcadia Association of REALTORS®, 601 S First Ave, Arcadia, CA
🗓 Date: Thursday, May 29, 2025
🕙 Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 NOON (Doors open at 9:30 AM)
🎟 Cost: Free (registration required)
📩 RSVP: CVillarreal@Partner.RealEstate

Built around the brokerage’s proprietary “Lead to Close” methodology, the workshop is part of a larger movement within Partner Real Estate to professionalize the conversion process — from the first inquiry to a signed contract.

The 2-hour session will feature live role-playing, objection-handling demos, and real call breakdowns from the field. Attendees will receive access to the firm’s latest scripts, conversion templates, and a tested 2025 playbook built for working with both buyers and sellers in today’s market.

“Our industry is saturated with lead sources, but most agents are burning through them without a system,” said Chelsea Villarreal, Senior Growth Manager at Partner Real Estate. “This training is designed to change that — it’s hands-on, high-accountability, and focused on measurable results.”

The workshop is open to licensed real estate professionals looking to sharpen their skills and increase their conversion rates in a shifting market. Space is limited and registration is required.

About Partner Real Estate:
Partner Real Estate is a California-based brokerage focused on empowering agents through systems, structure, and support. With an emphasis on company-generated clients and conversion-focused training, the firm is redefining how agents grow their business — without cold calling, door knocking, or chasing leads.

For more information, visit Partner.RealEstate or email CVillarreal@Partner.RealEstate

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
Partner Real Estate
+1 626-789-0159
rudy@partner.realestate
About

Partner Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage committed to a simple yet powerful mission: Clients First. This guiding principle shapes every interaction, ensuring that clients remain at the center of every transaction. By providing expert guidance at each stage of the real estate process, Partner Real Estate empowers clients to make informed decisions while staying in control of their journey. Beyond transactions, Partner Real Estate fosters lasting relationships through personalized touches like holiday cards, engaging contests, and a focus on creating a positive, enjoyable experience. This dedication to excellence drives clients to return and recommend Partner Real Estate to their family and friends daily. The “Clients First” philosophy simplifies and elevates every interaction, supported by three foundational pillars: 1. Honesty 2. Competence 3. Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Adopt a Self-Employed Mentality 10. Zero Tolerance for Gossip At Partner Real Estate, we are more than a brokerage — we are your partner in building dreams, achieving goals, and delivering exceptional experiences.

