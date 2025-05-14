Eastbound Loop 101 closed this weekend between 59th Ave and I-17

PHOENIX – The eastbound lanes of Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) will be closed between 59th Avenue and Interstate 17 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, May 19, for widening project work.

Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Union Hills Drive, 75th Avenue and 67th Avenue also will be closed this weekend, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should plan on using alternate routes to avoid delays. Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using eastbound Union Hills Drive or Bell Road.

The weekend closure is needed for the Loop 101 widening project between I-17 and 75th Avenue in the Northwest Valley.

Two Loop 101 ramps are scheduled to close for two months starting late Monday night, May 19, for reconstruction. The 60-day closures of the westbound Loop 101 off-ramp at 51st Avenue and eastbound on-ramp at 59th Avenue start at 11:30 p.m. Monday. Drivers should plan on using other nearby off- or on-ramps.

The westbound Loop 101 on-ramp at 35th Avenue closed for two months starting May 12.

Work on the $140 million project to widen Loop 101 between I-17 and 75th Avenue began last September. In addition to adding one lane in each direction along the freeways, crews also are widening several bridges and will add new freeway lighting as well as resurface the pavement. Project completion is scheduled in spring 2027.

For more project information, please visit azdot.gov/loop101-75th-I-17.

ADOT is managing the project in partnership with the cities of Phoenix, Glendale and Peoria as well as the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG), which serves as the metropolitan planning organization for the greater Phoenix region. The project is scheduled under MAG’s Regional Transportation Plan and is funded through Prop 400, which includes a countywide half-cent sales tax for transportation improvements approved by voters in 2004.