Rethinking aging during Older Americans Month

Older Americans Month is celebrated every May and is an opportunity to recognize the contributions of older Americans and reaffirm commitments to meeting the needs of older adults in our communities. The 2025 Older Americans Month theme is Flip the Script on Aging, which focuses on shifting common perceptions of aging and explores ways people stay active and engaged in their communities as they age.

“We must challenge the outdated narratives that can limit older adults' potential, recognize the many contributions being made by older adults, and support opportunities for people to thrive in their communities in ways that are meaningful to them,” said Nakeshia Knight-Coyle, Ph.D., Director of the Office of Aging and People with Disabilities (APD) within the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS).

As Gov. Tina Kotek’s proclamation of Older Americans Month highlights, “Older Oregonians continue to be active, engaged, and influential members of our community, participating in volunteer activities, mentoring, and contributing to the workforce.” The proclamation also notes that Oregon is home to more than 1.5 million people over the age of 50, and people over age 65 make up more than 19 percent of the state's population. Estimates indicate that by 2034 there will be more people 65 and over than under 18. ODHS is looking ahead to ensure this growing population has and continues to have equitable access to programs that support and promote independence, health and safety, food security, employment, and connection through several initiatives. Recent accomplishments include:

Implementation of several projects to provide free technology to help reduce social isolation and loneliness. Eligible older adults and people with disabilities have been offered opportunities to receive free laptops, GrandPads, iPads and tablets to foster social connection such as video calls with friends, online cooking and exercise classes and listening to music. To date, hundreds of older adults and adults with disabilities have accessed and benefitted from these programs.



Recruitment efforts to help grow the in-home care provider workforce, hire more case managers and encourage people to become licensed adult foster home providers. These valuable in-home and community-based service roles help older adults and people with disabilities maintain independence and navigate resources available to them.



Regular meetings with the LGBTQIA2S+ Subcommittee of the Governor’s Commission on Senior Services to improve support of older adults who are part of the LGBTQIA2S+ community. This committee was formed as a result of Senate Bill 99 (2023).



Implementation of Oregon Project Independence - Medicaid (OPI-M) as an addition to the state’s traditional OPI program to give more options for support so people can remain in their own homes. OPI-M uses Medicaid funds to pay for services, expanding access to more Oregonians. It also offers more service hours than some other in-home care options and there is no estate recovery requirement for people in this program. OPI-M has successfully approved more than 1,000 individuals since its launch, addressing the needs of many Oregonians who were previously on a waitlist for services or lacked other care options.



Continued support for home-delivered meals and congregate meal sites throughout Oregon to provide opportunities for older adults to connect with others in their community. In 2024, the federally funded Senior Nutrition Program supplied healthy home-delivered and congregate setting meals for more than 23,000 people aged 60 and older. To find a meal site, contact the Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC) of Oregon at 1-855-673-2372 or visit https://adrcoforegon.org.



Increasing outreach on Adult Protective Services ensuring older adults and their family and friends know about elder abuse and how to report potential abuse.

People who need help with long-term care needs, food programs or other supports can contact their local APD office or office serving older adults and people with disabilities. A list of office locations and contact information is available on the ODHS office finder web page.

Free help and resource information is also available through the Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC) of Oregon. Call 1-855-673-2372 or visit the ADRC website at https://adrcoforegon.org.