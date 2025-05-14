Communities Prepared for Disasters: Older Adults Webinar Part 2

Salem, OR — Please join the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM), in partnership with the Oregon Advocacy Commissions Office, AARP, Oregon Association of Area Agencies on Aging and Disabilities, and the Oregon State University Extension Service for a two-part virtual educational series on how to help older adults prepare for the disasters we face every year in Oregon such as ice storms, wildfires, and extreme heat. This series is intended for organizations, community groups, faith-based organizations serving older adults, emergency management professionals, and anyone else interested in this topic.



Older adults often face unique challenges when it comes to disaster preparedness—such as living on fixed incomes, relying on mobility devices, or experiencing social isolation. This educational series will offer practical guidance for individuals and organizations working with older adults to strengthen emergency readiness across the state.

Part 2: May 21, 2025 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. PST

Topics include:



Managing medications during disasters

Avoiding scams and misinformation post-disaster

Supporting mental health and reducing social isolation Who Should Attend:

Organizations, faith groups, and individuals who support older adults, along with emergency management professionals and community preparedness advocates.

Missed Part 1 of our Older Adult Preparedness Series?

Watch the recording from April 23, 2025, click the link below to watch the recording on YouTube:



Video Recording (English) (Spanish) (Russian) (Vietnamese) (Chinese)

Presentation Slides (English) (Spanish) (Russian) (Vietnamese) (Chinese)

Topics covered include:

• Building partnerships between emergency managers and aging service providers

• Planning for evacuation, sheltering, and medical equipment needs

• Signing up for emergency alert systems

The series is free and open to the public. Sessions will be offered in English with interpretation in Spanish, Vietnamese, Russian, Chinese, and American Sign Language (ASL). Recordings will be available on OEM’s YouTube channel.

Register here: Virtual Event Registration

For questions or accommodation requests, contact:

community.preparedness@oem.oregon.gov