State Agencies Gather for 2024 Wildfire Review and 2025 Pre-Season Fire Briefing

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) hosted back-to-back wildfire coordination events at the State Emergency Coordination Center (ECC) on Tuesday, May 13, bringing together state agencies and Emergency Support Function (ESF) partners for a full day of reflection, planning and collaboration.

The morning began with the 2024 Wildfire Season Review, where participants assessed what went well during last year’s wildfire response and identified key areas for improvement. This annual review is a critical step in advancing Oregon’s emergency preparedness and refining operations at the State ECC.

Attendees included representatives from ESFs 1 (Transportation), 2 (Communications), 4 (Firefighting), 5 (Emergency Management), 6 (Mass Care), 7 (Logistics), 8 (Health and Medical), 9 (Search and Rescue), 13 (Military Support), and 15 (Public Information).

Discussions focused on:

ECC coordination and activation protocols

Damage and impact assessment tools and processes

Situational awareness and alert and warning systems

Financial tracking and federal funding impacts for 2025

Strengthening regional coordination and response integration

“As we transition through the season—from floods to wildfires—it’s essential that we take time to evaluate our processes and procedures as a team,” said Patence Winningham, OEM Deputy Director. “The staff at the State Emergency Coordination Center regularly review our operations to ensure we are constantly improving. Strengthening relationships through interagency coordination and communication is key. The insights shared today are critical for adapting to evolving challenges and safeguarding Oregon communities during the wildfire seasons to come. ”The 2025 Pre-Season Fire Briefing followed in the afternoon, shifting the focus to this year’s operational readiness. The session included updates on fire season outlooks, agency capabilities and interagency coordination strategies. It also served as a reminder of the importance of pre-season alignment among state and local responders.

“These events are about more than reviewing past actions—they're about building the relationships and systems we rely on when it matters most,” said Curtis Peetz, Interim Response Section Manager. “We’re grateful to all the agencies that joined us to help ensure a stronger, more unified approach this wildfire season.”

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management will continue to collaborate closely with partners across all levels of government to support wildfire preparedness, response, and recovery efforts.

