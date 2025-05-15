National Park Service Lists Port Orford City Jail in Port Orford, Curry County in the National Register of Historic Places

The Port Orford City Jail is among Oregon’s latest entries in the National Register of Historic Places. Oregon’s State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation (SACHP) recommended the nomination at their February 2025 meeting for its significant connections to Port Orford’s early city governance and its first mayor Gilbert E. Gable. The National Park Service, which maintains the National Register of Historic Places, accepted this nomination in late April 2025.

Located near Seventh and Jefferson Street in Port Orford, the Port Orford City Jail was constructed in 1939 as the first and only all-new governmental building constructed during the Gable administration. The charismatic Gilbert E. Gable (1886-1941) arrived in Port Orford in 1934. As the head of several commercial ventures, including the port facility in Port Orford, a sawmill, and mining properties, Gable spearheaded Depression-era development in the community. When residents voted to incorporate Port Orford in 1935, Gable was elected mayor and continued in that role until his unexpected death in early December 1941. During his tenure in office, Gable worked constantly to draw attention to the economic needs of Southwestern Oregon. He provided support to the town of Bandon after it was destroyed by fire in 1936. He also tried, but failed, to connect the region to the inland valleys of Oregon through the Gold Coast Railroad, a project that brought Gable attention throughout southern Oregon and northern California. Gable’s work undoubtedly benefited his own companies, but it also made him a popular political figure and by 1941, he was actively touting the frustrations of residents in Curry County and beyond. That fall he began suggesting that Curry County could secede from Oregon, a movement that quickly became known as the State of Jefferson. Within a week of Gable’s death a few months later, the State of Jefferson as an active movement came to a halt, but the ideas behind it remain well into the 21st century.

The Port Orford City Jail was used from 1939 until around 1965, after which time it was sold to a private party. It was later occupied by a novelty shop and then a fish market, before standing unused for many years. The City of Port Orford reacquired the building property in 2007. Although surrounding properties have been redeveloped, the Port Orford City Jail retains its historic appearance that is reflective of the building’s original purpose.

The National Register is maintained by the National Park Service under the authority of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966. Properties listed in the National Register are:

Recognized as significant to the nation, state, or community;

Considered in the planning of federal or federally-assisted projects;

Eligible for federal tax benefits;

Qualify for historic preservation grants when funds are available;

Eligible for leniency in meeting certain building code requirements;

Subject to local laws pertaining to the conservation and protection of historic resources.

State law in Oregon requires local governments to offer a minimal level of protection for properties listed in the National Register of Historic Places; the decisions about how to accomplish that goal reside with local governments, which also have the authority to create and regulate local historic districts and landmarks.

More information about the National Register and recent Oregon listings are online at oregonheritage.org (under the heading “Designate”).