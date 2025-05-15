INETCO INETCO BullzAI INETCO Powers Fraud Defense for Moneta’s Next-Gen Digital Payments Platform, Beel

Empowering banks and retailers in Latin America to unlock growth through secure, scalable and intelligent payment infrastructure

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INETCO, a global leader in protecting payments from fraud and cyber-attacks, is proud to partner with Mexico-based Moneta Technologies, a premier provider of mobile payments, transactional security and digital transformation solutions, to deliver AI-powered fraud defense for the Beel payment-as-a-service (PaaS) platform. This platform is now available to banks and retailers across Mexico and Latin America.

Inspired by the Mayan word ‘beel’, meaning “path or journey”, the platform embodies a new era of secure, intelligent payment pathways.

"At Moneta, we focus on delivering enterprise-grade payment reliability and zero-day fraud protection so our banks and retailers can focus on growing their business. Combining the seamless delivery of Beel and INETCO BullzAI, we’re unleashing a whole new level of payment confidence and agility so our customers will thrive in today’s fast-moving digital world."

— Andrés Labrador, CEO of Moneta Technologies

Payments that scale - without blowing up your budget

Purpose-built for the region’s fast-growing digital economy, Beel combines next-generation digital payment processing, transaction performance optimization and the real-time fraud prevention of INETCO BullzAI into a single, unified service. This platform addresses critical industry pain points—from outdated legacy systems and weak anti-fraud compliance to unexpected customer service disruptions and fraud losses—empowering businesses to scale with confidence, enhance service reliability and stay ahead of evolving payment threats.

“The Beel platform enables banks and retailers to move money faster, fight fraud smarter and stay one step ahead in a rapidly evolving digital world—all while ensuring compliance and delivering the reliability customers count on. We’re excited to be part of such an innovative solution and proud to partner with Moneta in setting a new standard for secure, intelligent payments across Mexico and Latin America."

— Bijan Sanii, CEO of INETCO

Real-time AI defense, built into every payment transaction

From the very first transaction, Beel customers are protected against today’s most advanced payments attacks. Every transaction is seamlessly safeguarded by INETCO BullzAI’s real-time transaction monitoring and adaptive AI models that continuously learn and evolve—becoming smarter with each payment. Card usage, terminal behavior and device patterns are analyzed instantly to predict and prevent fraud, including rogue terminals, account takeovers, malware, DDoS attacks and BIN abuse, before any damage is done and without disrupting legitimate customer activity. With Moneta’s expert fraud analysts managing investigations, businesses are freed from the costly burden of false positives and alert fatigue. The result: a new standard of payment reliability and security that is seamless, intelligent and always on.

With Beel and INETCO BullzAI, the future of payments in Latin America isn’t just faster—it’s smarter, safer and ready now. To learn more about how Beel can help your business grow securely, visit Beel or contact Moneta today. https://beel.mx/contacto

About INETCO

Outsmart fraudsters, stay compliant and keep customers safe with INETCO. Monitoring more than 60 billion transactions annually, INETCO is the trusted choice for financial institutions and payment service providers worldwide to deliver the payments reliability and security that all people deserve – every moment, every day. Embrace the power of end-to-end visibility, adaptive modelling and real-time fraud prevention to secure unparalleled confidence in every transaction. www.inetco.com

About Moneta Technologies

Moneta is a Latin American technology company specializing in solutions for digital payments, with a core focus on transactional platforms and financial infrastructure. Headquartered in Mexico with additional operations in Brazil and Colombia, Moneta combines three decades of local market expertise with a flexible, customer-centric approach to help banks, retailers, fintechs and enterprises streamline complex payment ecosystems. Through its growing portfolio—including Beel, a next-generation transactional platform—Moneta is redefining how money moves across the region.



