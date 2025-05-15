Humphreys University Adds MBA – Project Management Concentration, Designed for International Students

STOCKTON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Humphreys University is proud to announce the addition of a new Project Management concentration to its Master of Business Administration (MBA) program, with enrollment beginning Summer Quarter 2025. Created with international students in mind, the program delivers exceptional value at a competitive cost, aligning with the university’s long-standing commitment to accessible, high-quality education.Founded in 1896, Humphreys University has served generations of students through a legacy of personalized attention, small class sizes, and a focus on practical, career-aligned learning. For international students, the university offers a supportive environment that includes flexible schedules, on-campus resources, and faculty who understand the unique challenges and opportunities of studying in the U.S. With a campus located in Stockton, California—just a short drive from the San Francisco Bay Area—Humphreys is strategically positioned in one of the most dynamic economic regions in the world.The new MBA concentration in Project Management responds to the growing demand for professionals who can lead complex initiatives across industries. According to the Project Management Institute, the global economy will need 25 million new project professionals by 2030. This concentration provides students with the strategic, analytical, and organizational skills needed to succeed in roles such as Project Manager, Program Manager, Operations Manager, and more, in industries ranging from technology and construction to healthcare and finance.The Project Management concentration is flexible and can be selected either as a student’s primary concentration or as a secondary concentration, enhancing the value of the MBA for students seeking to broaden their leadership expertise.Project management is a skill set that transcends borders and industries, perfect for our international student community looking to maximize their impact and career potential.The MBA program at Humphreys is designed with Curricular Practical Training ( CPT ) embedded as a core component, providing students with the opportunity to gain hands-on, real-world experience while completing their degree. From day 1 of the program, international students are eligible to participate in CPT, allowing them to apply the concepts and strategies learned in the classroom directly to relevant professional environments. This experiential learning not only enhances academic understanding but also strengthens resumes and builds critical workplace skills valued by employers.Humphreys University remains committed to offering one of the most affordable MBA programs in California, with a strong emphasis on return on investment for students. International students benefit from CPT opportunities, a welcoming campus culture, and faculty who bring real-world industry experience to the classroom.Applications for the Summer Quarter 2025 intake are now open. Prospective students can learn more at https://www.howellmgmt.com/day1cptuniversities/humphreysuniversity

