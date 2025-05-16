Effective Practice Management Unveils 'New Patient Module' to Combat Healthcare Practice Revenue Gaps

New coaching program solves the critical patient acquisition gap plaguing holistic practices.

The increasing demand in the US for holistic services means there is a growing market for your services. You need to master the skills necessary to attract and convert those people.” — Daniele. G. Lattanzi, CEO if Effective Practice Management.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Effective Practice Managementis proud to announce the launch of its New Patient Module, a comprehensive done-with-you coaching program designed to help healthcare practitioners address their number one concern: attracting new patients and filling the practice.With the growing demand in the US for holistic healthcare services , hanging out a shingle should be sufficient to attract new patients. However, it takes more than that—practitioners must learn practice management skills to meet this rising demand.The success of this New Patient Module coaching program lies in the one-on-one coaching approach. Built on proven strategies, the program addresses that gap between rising demand and a steady flow of new patients through three phases: attract, convert, and scale. Participants learn practical tools such as the Outflow/Inflow Principle, the Mailing List Multiplier, and the Key to Success Drill. It also provides simple scripts to turn inquiries into appointments, 5-minute social media posts that generate responses, and strategies to improve consultation show-up rates.Practitioners who have completed this program report significant improvements:• “Doubled my income in the first week” – David T., Chiropractor• “5 new patients weekly from one simple change” – Laura M., Nurse Practitioner• “40% higher consultation conversions” – Shane A., AcupuncturistFor more information about the New Patient Coaching program, visit the website or contact Effective Practice Management at 727-683-5900.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.