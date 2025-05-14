October 10 Bid Opening DBE Industry Update Meeting
The Civil Rights Division Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Office will be holding a DBE Industry Update meeting Monday, October 6, 2025 at 9 a.m. CT. The meeting will be held at the North Dakota Department of Transportation at 608 E. Boulevard Ave via Teams.
At the time this notice is being prepared, the governing body expects the agenda of its meeting to include the following topics:
• Previous Bid Opening Information
• Information for Upcoming Bid Opening
• Various DBE Related Topics, Updates and Changes
• DBE Goal Information
Microsoft Teams meeting
Join on your computer, mobile app or room device
Click here to join the meeting
Meeting ID: 211 080 883 680 6
Passcode: T3KT6Xr3
Download Teams | Join on the web
Join with a video conferencing device
teams@join.nd.gov
Video Conference ID: 115 441 294 3
Alternate VTC instructions
Or call in (audio only)
+1 701-328-0950, 934649764#
Phone Conference ID: 934 649 764#
Date of Notice: May 14, 2025
Name of Person Preparing Notice: Amy Conklin, DBE Program Admin. at 701-328-3116
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.