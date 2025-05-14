Governor Lamont Applauds House Approval of Legislation on Smart Phones in Schools

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont is applauding the Connecticut House of Representatives for approving legislation on Tuesday that requires all school districts statewide to adopt a policy on the use of smartphones by students in K-12 public schools as part of an effort to promote distraction-free learning in the digital age.

The legislation, which is included in section five of House Bill 7009, as amended, directs local and regional boards of education to use the policy guidance document crafted by the Connecticut State Department of Education in the development of their local smartphone policies. Districts will be required to adopt a policy in time for the start of the 2026-2027 school year and continue having an approved policy each school year thereafter.

“Young people learn best when they are actively listening to classroom instruction and interacting with their teachers and peers, not swiping, clicking, and scrolling,” Governor Lamont said. “In this day and age when technology is causing addictions and distracting people from developing social skills in interpersonal communication, school districts should have policies that promote a healthy balance on the use of personal devices. The state has developed guidance that provides a clear framework, and this legislation requires each school district to review that document and adopt their own local policies on this issue. I applaud the bipartisan members of the Connecticut House of Representatives for approving this legislation, especially the leadership of Education Committee co-chair Representative Jennifer Leeper, and I urge the Senate to pass it in concurrence with the House so that I can sign it into law.”

The legislation will next be transmitted to the Senate for its consideration. That chamber must approve the bill by the end of the 2025 Regular Session, which concludes on June 4.